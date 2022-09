Re “Brett Favre, welfare queen” by Renée Graham (Opinion, Sept. 28): If, as alleged, Brett Favre misappropriated welfare funds in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country, it would certainly be heartless. Taking this money from the poor welfare recipients for whom it was intended and directing it to athletics at the University of Southern Mississippi is a cruel demonstration of how simply discarding the first “r” in the word “underserved” gives us “undeserved.”

David L. Evans