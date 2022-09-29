Iran needs to know the world is watching

Thank you for the article “On Boston Common, demonstrators call for justice and freedom in Iran” by John Hilliard (Metro, Sept. 25). As members of a global community, we all have a stake in Iran’s uprising against the Iranian fascist theocracy, which has been in place since 1979. In addition to continuing coverage of local events in the Boston area, we also need more coverage of the uprising itself. Especially in the context of Iran’s Internet restrictions, please remember the role of the Fourth Estate and journalism’s explicit capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame political issues. Countless deaths of Iranian people may go unreported if the rest of the world is not carefully watching.

Jennifer Teig von Hoffman