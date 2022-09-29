Location, location, location: Biden, Trump, and the queen

Years ago, I was starting a new job as the administrator of a sizable medical group practice in the Boston area. As I pulled into the parking lot, I noticed an empty parking space a few steps away from the entrance with a sign that said, “Reserved for the HC Administrator.” That was me, so I pulled right in.

As I exited my car, I saw my boss, a veteran physician who also served as the health center director, walking from the far end of the parking lot, carrying his stuffed briefcase and a large stack of patient files he had worked on the previous night. He welcomed me to the practice with a big smile, and together we entered the building. Not once did he say a thing about our respective parking spaces — but I was no dummy. If the director chose to park at the far end of the parking lot, so too could the administrator. By the next morning, the reserved sign was gone, leaving another space for our often frail and elderly patients.