Location, location, location: Biden, Trump, and the queen

Years ago, I was starting a new job as the administrator of a sizable medical group practice in the Boston area. As I pulled into the parking lot, I noticed an empty parking space a few steps away from the entrance with a sign that said, “Reserved for the HC Administrator.” That was me, so I pulled right in.
As I exited my car, I saw my boss, a veteran physician who also served as the health center director, walking from the far end of the parking lot, carrying his stuffed briefcase and a large stack of patient files he had worked on the previous night. He welcomed me to the practice with a big smile, and together we entered the building. Not once did he say a thing about our respective parking spaces — but I was no dummy. If the director chose to park at the far end of the parking lot, so too could the administrator. By the next morning, the reserved sign was gone, leaving another space for our often frail and elderly patients.
I think about this incident often, most recently as I read about our former president criticizing Joe Biden for willingly sitting 14 rows back at the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. In the words of the Donald: “Location is everything,” and “they wouldn’t have sat me back there.”
Not that we needed it, but just another small reminder about the selfish indecency that was at the core of our 45th president.
Michael Knosp
Melrose