Conner Zukowski, Mansfield fire on all cylinders in convincing rout at Canton

Mansfield (3-1, 1-0) scored on each of its first six possessions, amassing 328 yards of offense through the first three quarters while yielding just 38 over the same span.

Newly aligned in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Divisionafter flipping from the Kelley-Rex with North Attleborough due to the league’s enrollment bylaw, the No. 13 Hornets rolled over host Canton on Thursday night, 49-0, in the first meeting between the teams since 2012.

Fitting in its new surroundings wasn’t a problem for the Mansfield football team.

“We came in hoping we could throw the ball,” said Mansfield coach Mike Redding. “I think tonight, we just had too many weapons. They’re a good football team, the score is nowhere indicative of the level of play.”

Hornets quarterback Conner Zukowski completed 5 of 6 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, setting the tone with a 32-yard strike to Trevor Foley on Mansfield’s first play from scrimmage before dialing up Brian Butler for a 31-yard score on a screen pass.

Butler scored on a 5-yard touchdown run on the last play of the first quarter, Tommy Smith scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the second and C.J. Bell caught a 56-yard pass in stride from Zukowski for a 28-0 Mansfield lead.

The skies remained open for Zukowski on a 16-yard touchdown strike to Ryan DeGirolamo before the second quarter was out, and on the final play of the first half, Brandon Jackman recovered a Canton fumble and returned it 40 yards to the house, ensuring a running clock for the duration of the second half.

The scoop-and-score served as a redemption tour for Jackman, who had lost a fumble for the Hornets on the game’s opening kickoff.

“You’ve just got to keep going,” Jackman said. “You make a mistake, you make up for it. That’s all that matters.”

Canton (3-1, 0-1) had outscored its foes, 73-7, in its first three games before getting reacquainted with Mansfield for the first time in a decade.

“We missed the rivalries with Canton, Oliver Ames and Stoughton, those old-school Hock rivalries,” Redding said. Foxborough, also a member of the Davenport, is Mansfield’s annual Thanksgiving rival.

After the win, Redding awarded Mansfield senior lineman Collin McCarthy, who entered the game for the Hornets’ last two offensive snaps, with the official game coin from the officials.

Abington 20, North Quincy 14 — Junior Will LeBlanc rattled off touchdown runs of 23 and 32 yards, each to take the lead, in the third and fourth quarter to carry the Green Wave (2-2) to the nonconference victory. Sophomore Ryan Simonetti rushed for the first Abington touchdown, and North Quincy sophomore QB Mike Galligan tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the loss.

Lynn Tech 28, Whittier 6 — Senior quarterback Tyler David scored a touchdown in each quarter -- three rushes and a 55-yard interception return -- to lead the Tigers (2-1) to the Commonwealth triumph.

Melrose 28, Wilmington 7 — Senior Josh Madden threw for a touchdown and ran in another one in the Middlesex Freedom Division win for the Red Hawks (3-1). Classmate Stephen Fogarty and junior Nico Chiulli each ran in scores, and senior Cameron Lippie caught Madden’s touchdown pass.

Swampscott 38, Saugus 0 — Senior Zack Ryan threw for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Big Blue (2-2) in the Northeastern Conference victory. Five different players scored touchdowns and four different players nabbed interceptions for Swampscott, with seniors Elijah Burns (106 receiving yards), Chris Ferragamo, and Jason Codispoti each doing both.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this report.