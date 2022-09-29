EMass girls’ volleyball: With 1,000 career assists, Dennis-Yarmouth sophomore Vivian Castano headlines Players of the Week

Natalie Brojek, Attleboro — The setter tallied 46 assists in a pair of 3-0 victories against Bridgewater-Raynham (26 assists) and Foxborough (20) and has played an important role in the Bombardiers’ 8-1 start.
Vivian Castano, Dennis-Yarmouth — The sophomore setter crossed the threshold of 1,000 assists after recording 26 in a 3-0 Cape & Islands win over Sandwich.
Marissa Kobelski, Andover — The senior reached the 500-kill career mark against Methuen Thursday and will likely add more to her count as the Warriors takes on Central Catholic Friday.
Grace Sorensen, Ipswich — In Cape Ann victories over Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham, the senior captain totaled 29 kills. She has led the Tigers to a 7-1 mark.
Anna Sweeney, Concord-Carlisle — The 5-feet-11-inch senior middle hitter was pivotal in both of the Patriots’ victories, recording 11 kills, 3 aces, and 11 blocks — including a career-high seven against Wayland.