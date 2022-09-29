Game 156: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball! The Red Sox will conclude their four-game series with the Orioles with a 1:35 p.m. start on Thursday.
After winning two in a row, the Red Sox actually have a chance to win the season series. What does that mean? Well, nothing, really. But considering how much they have struggled against the American League East this season, it could be .... something.
After the series concludes, the Red Sox will head to to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays before returning to Fenway Park to close out the season with a three-game series with the Rays.
Advertisement
Come on everybody. We’re almost there. We can get through this.
Nate Eovaldi, out since Aug. 12 with right shoulder inflammation, will be back on the mound for the Sox.
ORIOLES (80-75): TBA
Pitching: RHP Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA)
RED SOX (74-81): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Jesús Aguilar 0-5, Robinson Chirinos 1-5, Austin Hays 8-23, Ryan McKenna 0-2, Ryan Mountcastle 6-16, Cedric Mullins 8-27, Tyler Nevin 0-3, Rougned Odor 2-21, Anthony Santander 4-19
Red Sox vs. Baumann: Xander Bogaerts 2-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 2-2, Kiké Hernández 1-1, J.D. Martinez 0-1
Batting title chase: Bogaerts was hitless in three plate appearances and saw his average dip to .309. Aaron Judge and Minnesota’s Luis Arraez are at .313. The Yankees and Twins are both off Thursday.
Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo has an eight-game hitting streak. He is 8-for-20 with four runs scored, five extra-base hits (three home runs, two doubles) and seven RBI in his last five games.
Notes: Eovaldi has missed at least 30 games during each of his injury stints this season. Low-back inflammation kept him out for 33 games in June and July. He is 8-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 17 career starts against the Orioles. … The Red Sox are 8-2 this season when wearing their Nike MLB City Connect uniforms, and 14-4 since unveiling them in 2021.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.