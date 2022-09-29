Game 156: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball! The Red Sox will conclude their four-game series with the Orioles with a 1:35 p.m. start on Thursday.

After winning two in a row, the Red Sox actually have a chance to win the season series. What does that mean? Well, nothing, really. But considering how much they have struggled against the American League East this season, it could be .... something.

After the series concludes, the Red Sox will head to to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays before returning to Fenway Park to close out the season with a three-game series with the Rays.