J.D. Martinez’s home run sends Red Sox to victory in series finale

The Red Sox beat the Orioles, 5-3, Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, solidifying a series victory.

The Sox (75-81) reinstated Nate Eovaldi from the injured list ahead of Thursday’s win. The Sox starter went 4⅔ innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on five hits. Eovaldi struck out three.

The bullpen combined for 4⅓ innings, yielding just one run that tied the game in the seventh after Kyle Stowers belted a solo shot off Matt Strahm.