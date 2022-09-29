J.D. Martinez’s home run sends Red Sox to victory in series finale

The Red Sox beat the Orioles, 5-3, Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, solidifying a series victory.
The Sox (75-81) reinstated Nate Eovaldi from the injured list ahead of Thursday’s win. The Sox starter went 4⅔ innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on five hits. Eovaldi struck out three.
The bullpen combined for 4⅓ innings, yielding just one run that tied the game in the seventh after Kyle Stowers belted a solo shot off Matt Strahm.
But J.D. Martinez responded with a two-run shot in the home half of the eighth which ultimately won the game.
Today's lead presented by J.D. Martinez! pic.twitter.com/3ElqGfMUNn— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2022
