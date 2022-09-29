Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 4

A pair of veteran coaches are gunning for their 200th career win. Bob Almeida is 74-37 over 11 seasons at Stoneham and 199-106-1 when adding in his 12-year-run at Wilmington. His Spartans travel to Wakefield for a Middlesex League showdown at 6 p.m. Friday. Shawsheen Tech athletic director/coach Al Costabile, recently inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, holds a career record of 199-127 over 30 seasons at Bishop Fenwick and Shawsheen. His Rams travel to Greater Lawrence for a Commonwealth Athletic Conference tilt at 6 p.m. Friday.

League play begins in earnest in Week 4 with several undefeated teams going head-to-head in conference battles. A few matchups Friday night will play a huge factor in determining eventual league champions of the Bay State Herget, Catholic Central, Merrimack Valley, Middlesex Freedom, Hockomock Kelley-Rex, Northeastern North, and South Shore Sullivan divisions.

Week 4 Primer

Peabody at Marblehead: The Magicians (3-0) found motivation in the Globe picking North Andover to snap their state-high 23-game winning streak, so we’ll double down to give them some extra juice. The Tanners (3-0) come in averaging 38.7 ppg. with junior quarterback Shea Lynch lighting it up. Pick: PEABODY.

Walpole at Milton: After blanking Natick and surviving a 27-23 thriller at Wellesley on Saturday, Walpole gets ready for a third straight test within the Bay State Conference. Both teams come into their first Herget Division matchup at 3-0. Pick: MILTON.

Central Catholic at Andover: It’s been 10 years since Andover was able to get past the titans of the Merrimack Valley. The Golden Warriors (3-0) have the tools to keep pace with the Raiders (2-1) in this matchup with Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal leading their offense. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.

Stoneham at Wakefield: Spartans coach Bob Almeida has shuffled his offensive line to keep his double wing attack rolling despite key graduation departures. The veteran coach is going for his 200th career win and a key opening win in Middlesex Freedom action. Pick: STONEHAM.

Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s: David Brown Jr. and Derick Coulanges form a two-headed monster in the backfield for St. Mary’s (3-0), which managed to hold off Fenwick (3-0) last fall in a 21-19 thriller. Pick: ST. MARY’S.

Franklin at North Attleborough: Coming off their first Hockomock Kelley-Rex title since 2009, the Panthers (2-1) will look to stop the Rocketeers (2-0) and bounce back from last Friday’s nonleague loss to Duxbury. Pick: FRANKLIN.

Plymouth South at Hanover: Junior Casious Johnson looks to keep carrying the Panthers (3-0) after missing much of last season with a foot injury. But Hanover (2-1) has flexed its muscles with 93 points over its last two wins. Pick: HANOVER.

Hull at Randolph: It’s a rematch of the Division 8 Super Bowl with the Pirates (3-0) in position to exact some revenge on the Blue Devils (1-2). Pick: HULL.

St. Sebastian’s at Nobles: Sophomore quarterback Ty Ciongoli threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns in his debut last Saturday and he’ll try to repeat the feat against a Nobles team that is replete with speed in the secondary and at the skill positions. Pick: ST. SEBASTIAN’S.

Thayer at BB&N: Thayer’s five-star lineman, Samson Okunlola, paved the road in a 34-7 opening win at St. Mark’s. Now he’ll try to lead the way against a BB&N squad that is strong in the trenches. Pick: BB&N.

Thursday

EASTERN MASS

COMMONWEALTH — Whittier at Lynn Tech, 5:30.

DUAL COUNTY — Waltham at Westford, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Mansfield at Canton, 6:30.

MIDDLESEX — Wilmington at Melrose, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Saugus at Swampscott, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Westwood at Medway, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Abington at North Quincy, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Ludlow at Taconic.

Friday

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Brookline at Framingham, 6:30; Walpole at Milton, 7; Weymouth at Needham, 7.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Nantucket at Dennis-Yarmouth, 4; Martha’s Vineyard at Sandwich, 6; Falmouth at Nauset, 7.

CAPE ANN — Ipswich at North Reading, 6; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30; Triton at Amesbury, 6:30.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Feehan at Archbishop Williams, 6; Bishop Stang at Arlington Catholic, 6; Cathedral at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30; Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s, 7:30.

COMMONWEALTH — Essex Tech at Manchester Essex, 6; Northeast at Greater Lowell, 6; Shawsheen at Greater Lawrence, 6; Nashoba Valley Tech at Georgetown, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Newton South at Concord-Carlisle, 7; Wayland at Bedford, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Medford at Lynn Classical, 5; Lynn English at Revere, 6; Somerville at Malden, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Attleboro at Milford, 7; Franklin at North Attleborough, 7; Oliver Ames at Stoughton, 7; Taunton at King Philip, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Tri-County at Southeastern, 4:30; Cape Cod Tech at Holbrook/Avon, 6; Blue Hills at Diman, 7; South Shore Voc-Tech at Bristol-Plymouth, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at Dracut, 7; Central Catholic at Andover, 7; Chelmsford at Lowell, 7; Methuen at Haverhill, 7; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Stoneham at Wakefield, 6; Watertown at Burlington, 6; Lexington at Winchester, 6:30; Belmont at Reading, 7; Woburn at Arlington, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Danvers at Winthrop, 6:30; Peabody at Marblehead, 6:30; Salem at Gloucester, 7.

PATRIOT — Plymouth North at Silver Lake, 7; Plymouth South at Hanover, 7; Scituate at Pembroke, 7; Whitman-Hanson at Hingham, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Fairhaven at Bourne, 6:30; Old Rochester at Greater New Bedford, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Hull at Randolph, 6; Rockland at Norwell, 6:30; Carver at Cohasset, 7; Middleborough at East Bridgewater, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Ashland at Bellingham, 6; Dover-Sherborn at Dedham, 6:30; Medfield at Norwood, 7.

NONLEAGUE — English High at Cambridge, 5; Boston Latin at South Boston, 6; Braintree at Holliston, 6; Durfee at Barnstable, 6; East Boston at Chelsea, 6; La Salle (R.I.) at St. John’s Prep, 6; Latin Academy at Oakmont, 6; Minuteman at Atlantis, 6; Nashoba at Malden Catholic, 6; Natick at Brockton, 6; Weston at Roxbury Prep, 6:15; Brighton at West Bridgewater, 6:30; Dartmouth at Apponequet, 6:30; Millis at David Prouty, 6:30; Sharon at Joseph Case, 6:30; Uxbridge at Seekonk, 6:30; Acton-Boxborough at Wachusett, 7; Bishop Hendricken at Catholic Memorial, 7; Bridgewater-Raynham at Marshfield, 7; Everett at BC High, 7; Foxborough at Hopkinton, 7; New Bedford at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7; Lawrence at Xaverian, 7:30.

NEPSAC

ISL — Middlesex at St. Mark’s, 6; St. George’s at Tabor, 6:30.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Bay Path at Monty Tech, 6.

MID-WACH — Leominster at Shepherd Hill, 7; Littleton at Lunenburg, 7; Maynard/Advanced Math and Science at Hudson, 7; Murdock at Quabbin, 7; North Middlesex at Groton-Dunstable, 7; West Boylston at Clinton, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Bartlett at Keefe Tech, 7; Doherty at Tantasqua, 7; Fitchburg at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7; Nipmuc at Assabet, 7; Oxford at Abby Kelley Foster, 7; St. Bernard’s at Leicester, 7; Westborough at Auburn, 7; Worcester North at Quaboag, 7; Worcester South at Narragansett, 7.

SWCL — Millbury at Northbridge, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Longmeadow at Springfield Central, 7; Minnechaug at Chicopee Comprehensive, 7; Westfield at Holyoke/Dean Tech, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Athol at Greenfield, 7; Commerce at Belchertown, 7; Easthampton at Hoosac Valley, 7; Frontier at Lee, 7; Mahar at Franklin County Tech, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Amherst-Pelham at Agawam, 7.

SUBURBAN — Putnam at Pittsfield, 6; Chicopee at South Hadley, 7; East Longmeadow at Wahconah, 7; Northampton at West Springfield, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — Drury at McCann Tech, 6; Pathfinder at Smith Vocational, 6.

Saturday

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Newton North at Wellesley, 1.

CAPE ANN — Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 2:30.

MAYFLOWER — Old Colony at Upper Cape, 12.

NORTHEASTERN — Masconomet at Beverly, 2.

NONLEAGUE — Monomoy at St. John Paul II, 7.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — New Hampton at Portsmouth Abbey, 2:30; Proctor at Pingree, 5; Kingswood-Oxford at Austin Prep, 5:30.

ISL — Rivers at Groton, 3; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3:30; Lawrence Academy at Milton Academy, 3:30; Roxbury Latin at Belmont Hill, 3:30; St. Sebastian’s at Nobles, 3:30; Thayer at BB&N, 3:30.

NONLEAGUE — Phillips Exeter at Lawrenceville (N.J.), 2:30; St. Luke’s at Dexter Southfield, 6.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Worcester Tech at Blackstone Valley, 1.

MID-WACH — Algonquin at Shrewsbury, 6; Ayer Shirley at Gardner, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Southbridge at Burncoat, 1; Sutton at St. Paul, 2:30; Tyngsborough at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 3.

WESTERN MASS.

INTERCOUNTY — Ware at Palmer, 1.



