Patriots players offer support for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his injury

In the wake of the injury to Tua Tagovailoa Thursday night, multiple Patriots took to social media to offer support for the Miami quarterback.
For his part, New England edge rusher Matthew Judon took issue with the Dolphins’ decision to put Tagovailoa back on the field so quickly after he suffered an injury in last weekend’s win over Buffalo.
It was no reason that man should of been in the game. SMH. Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player.— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) September 30, 2022
Safety Adrian Phillips echoed Judon’s statement.
Dude should not have been playing tonight— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) September 30, 2022
Damien Harris offered support to his fellow Alabama product.
Prayers for Tua 🙏🏽— Damien Harris (@DHx34) September 30, 2022
And former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who suffered a concussion while playing for New England, related a story of his own when it came to player safety.
Very thankful today for the Patriots' trainers/medical staff for the way they handled my concussion in 2011.— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 30, 2022
I was out on my feet, they took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR. They saved me from myself. I would've rushed back if they let me. They didn't.
Prayers for Tua.
Shortly after the injury, the Dolphins issued a statement saying, in part, that Tagovailoa “has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”
