Patriots players offer support for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his injury

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2022, 1 hour ago
Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou during the first half of Thursday's game.Joshua A. Bickel/Associated Press

In the wake of the injury to Tua Tagovailoa Thursday night, multiple Patriots took to social media to offer support for the Miami quarterback.

For his part, New England edge rusher Matthew Judon took issue with the Dolphins’ decision to put Tagovailoa back on the field so quickly after he suffered an injury in last weekend’s win over Buffalo.

Safety Adrian Phillips echoed Judon’s statement.

Damien Harris offered support to his fellow Alabama product.

And former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who suffered a concussion while playing for New England, related a story of his own when it came to player safety.

Shortly after the injury, the Dolphins issued a statement saying, in part, that Tagovailoa “has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

