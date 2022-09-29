Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story done for the season

Undoubtedly, Story had his moments. But overall, this season was a struggle, marred by injuries — Story missed 37 games this summer with a right wrist fracture — which made it hard for Story to find a groove.

In his first season with the club, Story played in just 94 games, a career low for the second baseman. He hit .238/.303/.434 with 16 homers, all career lows over the span of a standard 162-game season.

Trevor Story will miss the remainder of the season. The Sox hoped they could get Story (heel contusion) back for the final series of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays next week. But Story is now under the weather. The Red Sox did not disclose his illness.

“It’s disappointing in a sense and he feels that way,” manager Alex Cora said before the Sox’ 5-3 win against the Orioles Thursday. He wasn’t able to post like he usually does. But when he played he contributed. I know he was a little bit inconsistent early on. Offensively, you know, it took him a while to get going but I think it was a short spring training and being sick [during spring training], I think that put him in a bad spot. But then when he came back from the hand injury you could see the offensive upside was there, hitting the ball the other way, and obviously the athlete running the bases playing good defense.”

Story likely would have ran away with a Gold Glove in the American League. Despite playing just 813 ⅔ innings at second, Story racked up six defensive runs saved which ranked eighth in the majors before Thursday.

Story failed to homer during his first 25 games as a Red Sox. But over his next 14 games, Story hit nine homers, racking up a meaty 25 RBI. His OPS in that 14-game span went from a pedestrian .557 to .776.

As Cora noted, when Story returned from his wrist fracture in August, he implemented a toe-tap which helped him be on time more with his swing.

Story, who is naturally a streaky hitter, appeared to have found something that would cut down on such high-highs and low-lows.

In that 13-game span, Story hit .340. Then, the heel injury occurred in Baltimore on Sept. 11, halting Story’s season again. His latest illness ended his season.

Now, the Sox and Story must move forward, eyeing next season, hoping for a different outcome with winning at the forefront of their collective goals. Story has already said publicly that he would like for the Red Sox to re-sign Xander Bogaerts.

Story will be making his pitch for some other free agents as well.

“He’s gonna be a big part of the recruiting process,” said Cora. “He’s all in with us. He’s a good player.”

Park spared brunt of storm

Hurricane Ian caused cosmetic damage at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’ Fort Myers spring training home, on Wednesday.

The wall pads along the Green Monster in left field were ripped off by high winds, which also knocked down some trees, fencing and signage on the property, according to a team spokesperson.

All full-time employees in the area are accounted for.

“The reports coming out of Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian are devastating and our hearts go out to those impacted,” said the ballclub. “The Red Sox organization will work with our partners in Lee County to provide resources and support for recovery efforts.”

The stadium complex is located about 13 miles inland from Fort Myers Beach, which bore the brunt of the storm, and about nine miles from the Caloosahatchee River, where storm surge caused severe flooding.

Toronto blues

The Blue Jays have dominated the Red Sox this year. Heading into Friday’s series opener at the Rogers Centre, the Sox are just 3-13 against Toronto, with a .188 winning percentage, their lowest against any opponent this season. They have not won a series over the Blue Jays this year and are 2-5 against them at the Rogers Centre. Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Sox Friday followed by Brayan Bello Saturday. Sunday is still to be determined with Michael Wacha as a possibility.

Red Sox hitters will face some tough starting pitching, beginning with Alek Manoah Friday, Ross Stripling Saturday, and Kevin Gausman for the series finale Sunday … Eric Hosmer (back) will stay in Boston during that series. He could be activated for the team’s final series of the season against Tampa Bay, which begins Monday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.