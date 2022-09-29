On eve of election, Bolsonaro’s party attacks Brazil’s voting systems

It was among the most significant attacks yet against Brazil’s election system. The party said that it reached its conclusion based on an audit of the election system it commissioned in July, and that it was releasing the information now because election officials had not sufficiently responded.

Late Wednesday, the president gave them more reason to worry. In a surprise move less than four days before the vote, Bolsonaro’s political party released a document that claimed, without evidence, that a group of government employees and contractors had the “absolute power to manipulate election results without leaving a trace.”

RIO DE JANEIRO — For months, officials in Brazil and across the international community have watched President Jair Bolsonaro cast doubt on Brazil’s voting systems, growing increasingly worried that the far-right leader was setting the stage to dispute an election loss.

Brazil’s electoral authority immediately responded on Wednesday. The document’s conclusions “are false and dishonest, with no backing in reality” and are “a clear attempt to hinder and disrupt the natural course of the electoral process,” the agency said in a statement. The Supreme Court said it was now investigating the president’s party for releasing the document.

The document delivered a jolt to the presidential race that already had the nation on edge. The attempt to discredit the voting systems just days before the election heightened fears that, in the face of worsening poll numbers, Bolsonaro was preparing to challenge the results of Sunday’s vote.

“They released the report right now because they’re afraid they’re going to lose,” said Mauricio Santoro, a political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. “They’re trying to create some kind of excuse for Bolsonaro supporters on why.”

Bolsonaro has trailed former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in polls since last year. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff on Oct. 30. Da Silva’s support has ticked up in recent weeks, and it looks increasingly likely that he could win outright on Sunday. Bolsonaro has claimed, without evidence, that the polls are systematically wrong.

Bolsonaro has also claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting systems are vulnerable and that da Silva’s supporters are planning to rig them to steal the election. In July, he called foreign diplomats to the presidential palace to lay out his evidence, which turned out to be years-old news about a hack that did not threaten the voting machines. He has also enlisted Brazil’s military in his fight with election officials, raising fears that the armed forces could support any effort to hold onto power.

Observers across the world have been alarmed that Bolsonaro appears to be following in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution that urged the White House to condemn Bolsonaro’s efforts to undermine the elections and reconsider its relationship with any Brazilian government that is not democratically elected.

Leaders in Brazil’s Congress, courts, and armed forces have said that they would not abide by any efforts to reject voters’ will, but many say privately that they are concerned that Bolsonaro’s supporters will react violently to a loss. In July, three out of every four supporters of Bolsonaro told Brazil’s most prominent polling company that they trusted the voting machines only a “little” or not at all.

There is no evidence of past widespread fraud in the system.

On Wednesday night, news of the document quickly spread among Bolsonaro’s supporters on social media, with people sharing right-wing articles about the allegations and conspiracy theories that said it proved what Bolsonaro had been alleging. One YouTube video about it quickly attracted more than 100,000 views in just a few hours. A conservative congresswoman, Carla Zambelli, was one of the first to post the document on social media, sharing it with her 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

The document said that the July audit found 24 flaws in the election system’s security. A rough summary of the audit, it specified just a few of those alleged flaws, including that election officials used poor cybersecurity policies, that they did not properly vet relationships with suppliers and that they did not fully protect the employees who control the machines’ computer code from “irresistible coercion.”

Election officials’ delay in fixing those alleged security gaps “could result in internal or external breaches of the electoral systems, with a serious impact on the October election results,” the document said.

Cybersecurity experts also dismissed the claims.

“Some points are old complaints,” said Diego Aranha, a Brazilian computer scientist who has studied the election system. “Others are completely fabricated.”

Marcos Simplicio, a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo who tests Brazil’s voting machines, said the document made gross exaggerations about the risks to the system.

He said that, like most computer systems, there is a group of engineers that controls the code that underpin the voting machines, but there are multiple security checks to prevent that code from being surreptitiously altered. There are also tests to ensure that the machines are counting votes properly on Election Day.

Even if there was a conspiracy to change the code before the election, Simplicio said, it would likely require a sophisticated, coordinated effort by a group of engineers to pull off.

“It’s really hard to keep a secret this big between two people,” he said. “Imagine 20.”