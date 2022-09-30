The RoboBoston Festival ends with MassRobotics’ fifth annual Robot Block Party

The RoboBoston Festival's Robot Block Party welcomes robotics fans of all ages to interact with numerous drones, robotic animals, and more.

Visitors can expect to see and interact with drones, autonomous vehicles, humanoids, robot dogs, flying bionic birds, and more. In addition to hands-on interactions with robots, the event will also feature games and presentations from nearby robotics companies and universities.

For the fifth year in a row, MassRobotics will host a Robot Block Party — one of the “largest robotics celebrations of its kind,” according to a press release from the event’s organizers. This year’s event is free and open to the public, and will take place in Boston’s Seaport Common on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, said in a press release: “We’re thrilled to grow our Robot Block Party of years past into a robotics celebration that’s larger than ever and engage the community in this showcase of cutting-edge technology.”

This year’s Robot Block Party will conclude the new RoboBoston Festival, also started by MassRobotics, which was held for the first time last year. Over 40 companies and universities are showcasing their technologies and recent developments.

“RoboBoston gives students and families a unique, hands-on opportunity to learn about developments in the field and see how robots will impact their lives,” Ryden said.

Robot Block Party, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave. massrobotics.org

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.