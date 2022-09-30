Untitled upcoming NBC show has local ties

Mike O’Malley, former local guy, has a new series on the way. NBC has ordered a still-untitled multi-cam comedy that O’Malley created and will showrun. His last creation, “Survivor’s Remorse,” was an under-recognized gem (at least one season is available to stream on Amazon).

The new show will star Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer (from “Rectify”) as an amicably divorced couple who decide to raise their kids at the family home and take turns staying with them. This conscious uncoupling gets complicated, of course, when she starts dating the owner of his favorite sports team, a guy played by Donald Faison (“Scrubs”).