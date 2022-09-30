fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Untitled upcoming NBC show has local ties

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Mike O'Malley.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/file

Mike O’Malley, former local guy, has a new series on the way. NBC has ordered a still-untitled multi-cam comedy that O’Malley created and will showrun. His last creation, “Survivor’s Remorse,” was an under-recognized gem (at least one season is available to stream on Amazon).

The new show will star Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer (from “Rectify”) as an amicably divorced couple who decide to raise their kids at the family home and take turns staying with them. This conscious uncoupling gets complicated, of course, when she starts dating the owner of his favorite sports team, a guy played by Donald Faison (“Scrubs”).

More Boston: Two of the show’s executive producers are, like Faison’s character, behind sports teams: Tom Werner of the Red Sox and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck will serve as an executive producer of the show.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner will also executive produce the series.Elise Amendola/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

