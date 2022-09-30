Blind date: ‘The craziness of the Fluff Festival helped break the ice’

JAMIE A.: 23 / student

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s attentive, thoughtful, and detail-oriented.

HIS HOBBIES: Premier League, mixing drinks, travel

5 P.M. WHAT THE FLUFF? FESTIVAL, UNION SQUARE, AND 7 P.M. EBI SUSHI, SOMERVILLE

SWEET BEGINNINGS

Lucinda I walked over to the Fluff Festival. I awkwardly stood there and looked around for anyone who also had no idea what was going on.

Jamie It took me almost an hour to arrive due to traffic. The roads around Union Square were closed for the event. Fortunately, Lucinda was very understanding.

Lucinda He showed up a minute later. I thought he was cute.

Jamie Her eyes were the first thing I noticed, as they are blue, like mine.

FEELING FESTIVE

Lucinda We walked around and chatted about the festival. The idea of celebrating Fluff is amusing to me.

Jamie The craziness of the Fluff Festival helped break the ice. We choose to go to the “shenanigans” section, where contestants fought each other with Fluff-covered pool noodles. Quality entertainment. Later, the shenanigans section delivered again with a Fluffernutter hairstyling contest. I was happy to just be a spectator; I can’t even imagine how long it would take to wash that mess out of your hair.

Lucinda I think [being at the festival] took pressure off. It was hard to hear/answer questions but I enjoyed it. After 30 minutes, we went to Bow Market and grabbed a drink.

Jamie We enjoyed a nice conversation at dinner. I found her very easy to talk with.

Lucinda I felt pretty comfortable for the entire date. I got to know his personality as the night went on.

Jamie At the restaurant, I discovered she doesn’t like seafood, which was unfortunate, given our chosen restaurant happened to be sushi.

Lucinda I ordered the avocado/cucumber roll and the house vegetable roll, which were amazing. We both got margs and shared vegetable gyoza and I accidentally flung one onto the floor, so that was embarrassing.

Jamie I found we had a decent amount in common. She is originally from North Carolina and I lived there for a year, and we both share a dislike of Duke University sports.

Lucinda We both have connections to North Carolina, which was fun to talk about. I was just worried he was going to say he was a Duke fan.

Jamie I enjoyed talking to her and learning about her. I didn’t really see any deal breakers but also did not really feel a spark between us, which ultimately feels like a deal breaker.

GETTING UNSTUCK

Lucinda He asked for my Instagram. I just said it was nice meeting him and goodbye. No hugs or anything‚ I’m not a huggy person.

Jamie We thanked each other for a fun night.

Lucinda I had a nice time but I am unsure if we would go out again.

Jamie I don’t think we’ll go out again, which felt pretty mutual. But I enjoyed my time with her, and now we both have a funny story to tell.

POST-MORTEM

Lucinda / B+

Jamie / B

