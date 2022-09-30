Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Oct. 3-16

Head to Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester to see a reenactment of medieval martial arts.

Join “rebel historian” Kelly Lytle Hernández as she discusses her new novel about the 1910 Mexican Revolution, Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands. Hosted virtually by the Boston Athenaeum, the event will highlight the book, which tells the story of migrant rebels who sparked the revolution. 7 p.m. $5; free for athenaeum members. community.bostonathenaeum.or g

October 6

Artistic Journey

Immerse yourself in a fusion of art, dance, and spoken word at We Move in Color, a musical revue that delves into African-American history. Premiering at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester, the performance highlights the work of painter Paul Goodnight and photographer Lou Jones, among others. 7 p.m. Tickets $30 to $80. wemoveincolor.com

Opens October 7

Spooky Nights

Get into the Halloween spirit at Old Sturbridge Village’s Phantoms by Firelight, an annual event featuring firelight storytelling, performances including acrobatics and fire juggling, and more. Don’t miss the fall-themed food and drinks. Through October 31. Times vary. Tickets: $28 for adults, $14 for ages 4-17, free for ages 3 and under. osv.org/event/phantoms-by-firelight-2022

October 9

Going Medieval

Head to Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester for a performance by Brotherhood of the Arrow & Sword, a reenactment group that portrays medieval martial arts and life. The group will teach about life on the battlefield — complete with an armored fight demonstration. Shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets: adults, $20; ages 5-12, $10; free for ages 4 and younger. hammondcastle.or g

Opens October 14

Set the Scene

For the 16th year, the Boston Palestine Film Festival will bring Palestinian narratives and culture to New England. The festival, featuring works by and about Palestinians, will include both in-person and streaming options. Live events to take place at multiple venues. Through October 23. For more information, including schedule, visit bostonpalestinefilmfest.org.

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on October 16.

