For sale: Homes with private libraries

LOT SIZE 0.21 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $580,000 in 2012

PROS This 1910 Colonial Revival sits on a quiet, tree-lined street. From the enclosed porch, step into a grand entry hall. The wood-paneled library at left has a fireplace, as does the living room with coffered ceilings, through French doors at right. There’s a sunroom and half bath off the dining room, while the remodeled kitchen features stone counters, stainless appliances, and two-toned cabinetry. A mudroom leads to a bluestone patio, fenced yard, and two-car garage. Bay windows bathe the second-floor landing in sunlight. Two bedrooms share a bath, while a third has its own bath with a walk-in, river-stone shower. The top floor holds a bedroom and a new bath. CONS The secondary stairs are blocked off.

This 1910 Colonial Revival boasts a wood-paneled library. Handout

Roberta Orlandino, Coldwell Banker, 617-312-1511, robertaorlandino.com

$1,350,000

20 CHESTNUT PARK / MELROSE

The exterior of 20 Chestnut Park in Melrose. Handout

SQUARE FEET 4,103

LOT SIZE 0.53 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1968

PROS Perched on a hill, this 1890 Queen Anne Victorian has the kind of visually intoxicating original details you might find in a Wes Anderson film. A library off the foyer features a wall of built-ins with intricate woodwork and a sun-soaked window bench. The dining room holds a fireplace with carved mantel and a five-window bay with stained glass. A living room (with Chelsea tiled fireplace), sitting room, half bath, and kitchen with pantry round out the first floor. The staircase landing features a 7-foot stained glass window. Upstairs, five bedrooms (two with fireplaces) and a bath encircle a huge hall. There are three more bedrooms on the unheated third floor. CONS Needs quite a bit of updating.

The home's library, set off the foyer, features a wall of built-ins with intricate woodwork. Handout

Caitlyn DiCillo, Vogt Realty Group, 203-788-1099, vogtrealtygroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.