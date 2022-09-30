Brockton man died after car hit tree, caught on fire in West Bridgewater

A Brockton man died after his car veered off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire in West Bridgewater early Friday, state police said.
Shortly after 3 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on Route 24 northbound, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A preliminary investigation found that the driver, a 43-year-old Brockton man, was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, caught fire with the man inside, Procopio said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was brought to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with minor injuries, state police said.
Police have not publicly identified the victim.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, Procopio said. State police are investigating.