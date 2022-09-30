Brockton man died after car hit tree, caught on fire in West Bridgewater

A Brockton man died after his car veered off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire in West Bridgewater early Friday, state police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on Route 24 northbound, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A preliminary investigation found that the driver, a 43-year-old Brockton man, was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, caught fire with the man inside, Procopio said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.