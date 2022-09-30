Federal officials meet with female MBTA workers group over sexual harassment complaints

A spokesperson for the FTA, which in August issued a scathing report about the MBTA’s operations, said Friday that agency civil rights officials had met with the group and provided them information on the responsibilities of transit agencies under anti-discrimination laws.

Members of the group, Concerned Women in the MBTA Engineering and Maintenance Track Department, say they have been accused of performing sexual favors for promotions, been verbally berated by a supervisor in front of coworkers, and spat upon and treated with indifference after reporting complaints, the Boston Herald reported Wednesday .

Federal Transit Administration officials recently met with a group of female MBTA workers who say they have been sexually harassed on the job, although the workers haven’t filed a formal complaint with the federal agency, a spokesperson said Friday.

The group is aware of its options for filing a complaint with the FTA, MBTA, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the spokesperson said.

Members of the group couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The Herald reported that they met with FTA officials on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

The MBTA didn’t comment directly on the group’s allegations but said the agency values the contributions of all its employees.

The MBTA “fully supports its diverse workforce in making those contributions in an atmosphere of dignity and mutual respect,” spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in a statement. “The MBTA works diligently to ensure that discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace is not tolerated. As such, the authority has issued several Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policies that promote an inclusive, professional workplace.”

Pesaturo added that the MBTA’s office of Diversity and Civil Rights works to ensure that anti-discrimination policies are fairly applied.

“These policies represent an effort by the MBTA to reinforce its commitment to equal opportunity for all employees,” he said. “Implementation of these policies is realized through maintaining a professional work environment that incorporates equal employment opportunity as an integral part of the MBTA’s daily operations.”

Jim Evers, president of Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, which represents MBTA employees, directed questions to a spokesman, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.

