Former Milton Academy teacher pleads guilty to raping minor student in early 1980s

“The two sex acts that the prosecutor described as having happened in Milton, is that what happened?” Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone asked Buono.

He left the building a convicted child rapist, but kept his freedom. Buono, 77, who was arrested in Thailand in 2018, admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-old boy he tutored in the early 1980s at a campus apartment in Milton. He pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a child with force.

DEDHAM - Reynold J. Buono walked into the county courthouse Friday morning as a disgraced, former Milton Academy teacher, who was found in 2017 to have molested at least 18 students during his 14-year tenure at the elite school during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Yes,” Buono said.

The boy, who is now a 55-year-old father fighting Stage 4 cancer, addressed Buono from the witness stand, in their first face-to-face meeting in decades.

“It’s been more than 40 years since Rey Buono repeatedly raped me and not a day goes by that some aspects of his sexual, physical, and emotionally abusive behavior doesn’t haunt me,” the victim, Jamie Forbes, said in court.

The Globe doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault without their consent, which Forbes granted. During his statement, Forbes said he has an incurable form of metastatic prostate cancer and wonders whether Buono’s abuse of him contributed to the illness he’s been battling for about a decade.

“I wish Rey Buono were going to jail with the other criminals who are unfit to live in society. It’s where he belongs,” he said.

“But instead, I have to settle for knowing that his admission to repeatedly raping me is as good as an admission to stealing so many other childhoods,” Forbes said. “His admission of guilt means he’s no longer fighting against the truth. And that means I don’t have to fight for justice anymore.”

Cannone sentenced Buono to five years of probation, and ordered him to wear a GPS tracker and register as a sex offender. He also must surrender his passport, submit a DNA sample to a government database, and cannot work with children.

Attorney Kevin Reddington, who described Buono, his client, as the “epitome of the definition of a gentleman,” tried to persuade Cannone to forgo the GPS tracking requirement.

Cannone said she would consider ending the GPS monitoring in three years if Buono complies with the terms of his sentence.

Two other men who say they were raped by Buono as minors also delivered statements to the court. Buono was not prosecuted for alleged offenses against those men because the statute of limitations had expired or took place outside of Norfolk County, according to the prosecution.

One of the men, Beau Ryan, 63, read his statement from the witness stand. He also consented to being identified by name.

Ryan said he met Buono when he was 14 and Buono was responsible for his Milton Academy dorm.

“He destroyed my adolescence and almost my life,” said Ryan, who attended the school from 1974 to 1977.

After graduating from Milton Academy, Ryan said spent a period of time living on the street and “strung out on heroin.” He said his life and relationships “have all been tainted by my rage at what Ray did to me all those years ago.”

“Thankfully, at some point, I was able to decide that I wanted to live, not die or go to jail,” he said.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty read a statement from a third man who wasn’t a Milton Academy student, but participated in a biking trip organized by Buono.

“Rey Buono abused me for five years of my life, starting when I was a child of 13,” said Beatty, who was reading from the man’s statement. “I have not spoken these words publicly until today, but let me be crystal clear. Rey Buono’s pattern of abuse over the years robbed scores of children of their innocence, including mine.”

While Buono was prosecuted for molesting Forbes in Milton, prosecutors have said the abuse began during a biking trip to Italy when Forbes was 14. Buono sexually assaulted him in Venice after a night of drinking, according to prosecutors. Forbes told a friend about what happened, Beatty said in court Friday, and that friend later confronted Buono.

The abused ended after the friend told his own mother about what transpired during the biking trip. She shared the story with Forbes’s mother, who notified Milton Academy. The school removed Buono as Forbes’s academic adviser, but let him keep his job, prosecutors said.

Milton Academy fired Buono five years later in 1987 after he admitted to sexually assaulting a different student and moved to Southeast Asia shortly thereafter, court papers said.

Milton Academy finally launched a formal investigation of Buono’s conduct in 2016, amid a Globe Spotlight Team series that found allegations of sexual misconduct by staff at more than 110 private schools in New England over the prior 25 years.

In 2017, an investigation administered for the school by T&M Protection Resources found at least 18 former Milton Academy students said they were sexually abused by Buono.

Police arrested him in June 2018 in Thailand and he was returned to the US to face prosecution. Since his arrest, Buono has spent most of his time living in Lewiston, Maine while free on $50,000 bail with a GPS device tracking his whereabouts.





























Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.