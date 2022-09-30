fb-pixel Skip to main content

Large fire breaks out in Nashua, N.H., strip mall

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 30, 2022, 1 hour ago

A large fire broke out in a strip mall along a busy street in Nashua, N.H., on Friday night, the fire department said.

The fire was reported at 495 Amherst St. at 7:19 p.m., a Nashua Fire Department dispatcher said. Firefighters eventually struck a second alarm as they worked to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, according to WMUR-TV.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the one-story building, filling the area with an orange glow as smoke poured into the night air, according to video and photos of the fire shared on social media. The fire department urged people to avoid the area.

The address is listed as the location of Lanna Asian Market. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available late Friday.

