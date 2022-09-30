Plymouth woman charged with stealing $200,000 from Scituate restaurant where she worked

A Plymouth woman is facing larceny, forgery, and tax evasion charges stemming from the alleged theft of approximately $200,000 from her former employer at a Scituate restaurant, officials said Friday.

Maureen M. Graham, 55, was indicted Friday by a Plymouth County grand jury on four counts of grand larceny over $1,200, two counts of forgery, and three counts of tax evasion, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

It was unclear Friday whether Graham had retained an attorney.