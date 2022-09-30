Plymouth woman charged with stealing $200,000 from Scituate restaurant where she worked

A Plymouth woman is facing larceny, forgery, and tax evasion charges stemming from the alleged theft of approximately $200,000 from her former employer at a Scituate restaurant, officials said Friday.
Maureen M. Graham, 55, was indicted Friday by a Plymouth County grand jury on four counts of grand larceny over $1,200, two counts of forgery, and three counts of tax evasion, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
It was unclear Friday whether Graham had retained an attorney.
Graham was hired as the general manager of The Voyage restaurant in March 2018, the statement said. Her responsibilities included handling payroll, dealing with vendors, and tracking cash sales. She also had “unfettered” access to a Keno gambling terminal installed inside the restaurant in 2019, officials said.
Advertisement
Prosecutors allege that Graham stole approximately $200,000 in cash from various restaurant bank accounts over an 18-month period starting in 2019. The money was used to cover Graham’s gambling losses, officials said.
Graham would “shift funds around” to cover deficits in the bank accounts, prosecutors said. She also allegedly forged checks in the name of her employer, and, from 2020 to 2022, filed false tax returns.
Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court “at a later date,” the statement said.
Former Employee Indicted On Charges That She Stole Approximately $200,000 From Scituate Restaurant Owners pic.twitter.com/TACRzFSfrL— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 30, 2022
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.