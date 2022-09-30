Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant.
Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. That number, according to fair spokesman Dave Thompson, cleared the fair’s previous record of 2,294.5 pounds, set by Alex Noel of Abington, Conn., in 2019.
“It seems to get better and better every year,” Thompson said.
Even with his record broken, Noel took the consolation of second place this year, with a pumpkin weighing in at 2,234 pounds. Topsfield’s own Woody Lancaster came in third with an 1,850-pound fruit.
Twenty-three massive pumpkins were cut from the vine to be entered in Friday’s competition, Thompson said.
“These growers are incredibly passionate about growing their giant pumpkins,” Thompson said. “They really have tremendous camaraderie. They’re all cheering each other on.”
The Topsfield Fair will run through Oct. 10.
