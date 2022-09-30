Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant.

Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. That number, according to fair spokesman Dave Thompson, cleared the fair’s previous record of 2,294.5 pounds, set by Alex Noel of Abington, Conn., in 2019.