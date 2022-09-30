Rehoboth man charged in connection with the shooting death of his 66-year-old father in Seekonk

John D. Housley, 66, a contractor and former co-manager of the Beaver Brown Band, died from gunshot wounds to the torso when he was attacked inside his apartment around 10 p.m. on July 6, 2021, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office, public records, and his online obituary.

A Rehoboth man whose home was allegedly found by authorities to be stuffed with 50 pounds of marijuana and more than $400,000 in cash, has been charged in connection with the murder of his father, who was shot to death in his Seekonk home in 2021, Bristol prosecutors alleged Friday.

The murder was the subject of an intense 15-month investigation involving Quinn’s office, State Police, and police in Rehoboth and Seekonk. On Friday, Quinn’s office said John D. Housley II and a second man, identified as Christopher E. Heron, were indicted on charges of first degree murder.

Both Housley and Heron are 21 years old and residents of Rehoboth, according to prosecutors.

In a statement, Quinn’s office said it could not discuss the allegations against the two men until the defendants appear in Fall River Superior Court. They are likely to be arraigned in late October, prosecutors said.

Both men are currently being held under the state’s dangerousness statute without bail following arrests connected to the search for the elder Housley’s killer, records show.

According to prosecutors, Housley already faces illegal firearms charges along with allegations of trafficking in 50 pounds of marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, and a felon in possession of an illegal firearm.

Heron is also charged with unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and trafficking in amphetamines, records show.

Both have pleaded not guilty, records show.

The earlier charges stem from searches of the two men’s Rehoboth homes during August and September of last year, records show.

During the search of the house that Housley shared with his mother, Ederina, at 12 Peckham St. in Rehoboth, state and Rehoboth police recovered a total of 50 pounds of marijuana in various rooms, about 1,200 Adderall pills, and cash.

“Investigators located large amounts of cash in the bedroom...as well as in a compartment in the kitchen,” Rehoboth police wrote. “In the kitchen compartment under built in booth seat, cash estimated in the hundreds (100s) of thousands of dollars in cash was located wrapped in tinfoil blocks.”

Later tallied by police, a total of $8,000 was allegedly found Housley’s bedroom and $436,552 was found formed into blocks. Prosecutors have launched civil forfeiture proceedings in Bristol Superior Court.

Housley’s mother has claimed the nearly half million dollars belong to her, and that the cash did not come from illegal activity, records show. Housley has made the same argument over the $8,000 cash. The civil case is pending.

According to court records, the elder Housley and Ederina were in the midst of divorce proceedings in Bristol Probate and Family Court when the murder took place. The elder Housley had previously been prosecuted for domestic violence against his wife, records show.

Prosecutors are also moving to seize $19,701 they allege was found during the search of Heron’s home at 101 Mason St. Unit 2, in Rehoboth. That request is also pending, records show.

