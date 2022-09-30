Rock climber injured after falling from cliff in New Hampshire

A 36-year-old rock climber from New Jersey was rescued after falling from a cliff onto a ledge in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A little after 4 p.m., the climber, Shaun Pickington of Glassboro, N.J., was making his way up the Standard Route of Whitehorse Ledge with his wife, Komal, belaying him from below, the statement said.

Pickington climbed over 600 feet before falling eight feet onto a ledge below, severely injuring his leg, the statement said. He slid a few feet off of the ledge, but his wife pulled on the rope, stopping his fall.