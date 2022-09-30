Rock climber injured after falling from cliff in New Hampshire

A 36-year-old rock climber from New Jersey was rescued after falling from a cliff onto a ledge in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
A little after 4 p.m., the climber, Shaun Pickington of Glassboro, N.J., was making his way up the Standard Route of Whitehorse Ledge with his wife, Komal, belaying him from below, the statement said.
Pickington climbed over 600 feet before falling eight feet onto a ledge below, severely injuring his leg, the statement said. He slid a few feet off of the ledge, but his wife pulled on the rope, stopping his fall.
Members of the Mountain Rescue Service quickly climbed to Pickington to treat his injuries and put him in a rescue basket, the statement said. They lowered him to the base of the cliff and brought him to a waiting ambulance at around 8:30 p.m. Rescuers helped his wife down the cliff, as well.
Pickington was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, according to the statement. His fall was most likely caused by “excessive rope drag” and unfamiliarity with the route, it said.
