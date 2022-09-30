State inspectors flagged light pole problems on Moakley Bridge before pole struck woman Tues.

“Some of the lighting standards have 100% section loss at the bases and need attention,” he wrote on Aug. 1.

An email from Gerald M. O’Connor, a bridge inspection engineer with the MassDOT’s highway division, was sent to City Engineer Para M. Jayasinghe,according to a copy of the message provided by MassDOT. O’Connor’s warning on the light poles was first reported by WCVB-TV .

State bridge inspectors warned a Boston official on Aug. 1 that some light poles on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge, which connects downtown to the Seaport district, had “100% section loss at the bases” and needed repairs , nearly two months before a pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday by a falling pole, records show.

Advertisement

In a separate letter sent the same day, Mark Griffin, another state bridge and tunnel inspection engineer, told Jayasinghe that fixing “the deficiencies reported is the owner/custodian’s responsibility,” meaning the city’s. “Chapter 90 [state] funds may be used for these purposes.”

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office could not immediately be reached for comment about how the city responded to the inspectors’ findings.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 35-year-old woman was hit by a light pole that fell on the bridge. On Wednesday, she was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The day after the accident, crews removed 23 street lights from the bridge as a precaution, officials said. The bridge and street lights were built in the 1990s as part of the Big Dig.

“The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and in the interest of safety, the sidewalks and bike path were closed and vehicular traffic reduced to one lane in each direction until Public Works crews could evaluate all street lights,” a city spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement. “The area is now fully reopen and safe for pedestrians and drivers.”

Advertisement

City Council President Ed Flynn, meanwhile, is calling for a citywide inspection of all bridges and light poles.

“It is appropriate for neighbors and the general public to be concerned about public safety with respect to our aging infrastructure,” Flynn said in a statement this week. “At this time, I am respectfully requesting a full audit of both the City of Boston’s bridges and light poles to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors alike.”

Flynn said light poles on bridges and in close proximity to the ocean should be prioritized due to deterioration caused by salt water and sea air.

“In the interest of public safety, I ask the City of Boston to continue to work closely with our state and federal partners to prevent an incident like this from occurring again,” Flynn said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.