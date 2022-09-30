Woman, 2 children struck by vehicle in Peabody; driver taken into custody

A woman and her two children were taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle as they crossed a street in Peabody on Friday afternoon, police said.
The crash was reported near 106 Lynn St. about 3 p.m., the Peabody Police Department said in a statement.
Police said the driver, identified as Ovidia Lopez-Esteban of Lynn, had a suspended license and was taken into custody,.
The woman and her children were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said. Police did not release details of their condition but described the injuries as “serious.”
The crash is under investigation by State Police and the Peabody Police Department, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
