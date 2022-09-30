Woman, 2 children struck by vehicle in Peabody; driver taken into custody

A woman and her two children were taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle as they crossed a street in Peabody on Friday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported near 106 Lynn St. about 3 p.m., the Peabody Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the driver, identified as Ovidia Lopez-Esteban of Lynn, had a suspended license and was taken into custody,.