One Mass. county has high community COVID-19 level, 10 have medium levels, CDC reports

Berkshire County has a high community COVID-19 level, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that people wear masks in indoor public spaces when that level is reached.

It was the first time in about three months that any Massachusetts county has been rated as having a high level. It comes as experts have warned that COVID-19 is likely to make a comeback this fall and winter, though one that will hopefully be blunted by the immunity developed by people from prior infections and from vaccinations and updated booster shots.

Ten Massachusetts counties, including Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester, were given a medium rating, while three were given a low rating. Only three weeks ago, in the Sept. 8 report, all the state’s counties were given a low rating.