A woman lost contact with her mom amid Hurricane Ian. She launched a search on Twitter to find her.

So Booker called on higher powers to protect her “ incredibly stubborn ” mom. The self-described “ Gilmore Girls ” remained in touch as the storm took a direct hit at the island community. The power quickly went out and water flooded McDanel’s ground floor. She texted a series of harrowing photos and videos to Booker, a 32-year-old publicist who lives in Naples.

But McDanel’s pantry was stocked with food and water. Her ranch house of 24 years was newly fortified with impact windows and hurricane shutters . Treasured heirlooms and photos had been moved to a higher ground. And the 78-year-old retiree had survived far worse before. She was just fine staying put.

Beth Booker tried in vain to persuade her “tough as nails” mother, Carole McDanel, to leave her Fort Myers, Fla., beach house and hunker down with her family as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the coast.

“I’m not scared. This is is actually kind of exciting. And as for the stuff in my garage? It’s just stuff. You can replace stuff, you can’t replace people,” McDanel said to Booker. She followed up with a vow: “I promise to never do this to you again because I know you’re worried.”

Advertisement

Booker was urging her McDanel to find a whistle in case she needed to alert first responders and get to higher ground on Wednesday afternoon when the line went dead. The next time Booker tried calling, she was sent to voicemail. She was overcome with fear — and had never felt more helpless. But as rescue teams combed through neighborhoods and millions were left in the dark, Booker too jumped into action.

What followed was a deeply involved search to find her mom amid the chaos that Booker chronicled in gut-wrenching tweets she tagged #GetCaroleHome and emotional videos she uploaded on Instagram. She called 911 and the local emergency center, contacted volunteer rescue organizations, and asked the Coast Guard for help locating her mom. Friends also offered a hand.

Advertisement

Her quest to find McDanel was unrelenting.

“Story time. When I was in my early 20s & I was connecting on a flight in Atlanta, I forgot to let my mom know that I landed before I got on my second flight. She was so worried about me that she literally called the National Guard,” Booker tweeted. “So here I go, @FLGuard my mom needs your help.”

Running on little sleep on Thursday, Booker continued to pray for a miracle. She stayed home with her two boys and continued posting updates as her husband, an essential worker, headed in to his job for the day.

By early afternoon, she received a text. Someone was claiming that they had found her mom. But they were demanding $596 for two nights at a Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers. And they refused to give Booker any credible confirmation that McDanel was with them.

It felt like a scam. It turned out it was.

“This is so upsetting. I thought we had her,” Booker tweeted.

Her husband left work to go with Booker’s best friend on a boat to join the search. It wasn’t long after that she tweeted the heartwarming news: they had found McDanel.

Advertisement

“I am SOBBING. Thank you so much for the prayers, everyone,” she tweeted. “I can’t believe it. My husband. My best friend. They did it. They got her.”

Overcome with gratitude, Booker posted a video of her crying happy tears around 4 p.m. on Thursday. McDanel was safe. She was coming home. They would be reunited.

After the whirlwind events of the 24-hour-plus search, Booker called McDanel — who adopted and raised her from the age of 5 after she lost both of her birth parents — a “powerhouse” and “legend.” She posted a photo of the two embracing, noting McDanel didn’t even have a scratch.

“I’ve shown her some of your replies & she was moved to tears,” Booker tweeted. “You have shown us the beauty of community, humanity, & to be honest, unconditional love.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.