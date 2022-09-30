Playing fields are straining under the weight of so much use

The article “Safety risk as artificial turf fields wear out” (Page A1, Sept. 25) painted advocacy in Charlestown as the efforts of one woman speaking truth to power. I agree that we should be putting pressure on our officials to ensure the safety of our children, but the article misses the nuance of community involvement at large.

The challenge facing our youth programs is accessibility. We simply do not have enough space. The little space we have needs to withstand the sheer amount of play being asked of it. The best practice for natural fields is to limit play time to less than 24 hours a week. Last spring, with youth sports alone, the synthetic turf had nearly 40 hours a week in play time, with teams packed in 100 kids at a time.