Searching for depth, Celtics sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to one-year deal

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with forward Blake Griffin, a league source confirmed Friday.
The source said the Celtics recently attended the six-time All-Star’s workouts in Los Angeles and believe his ability to play both power forward and center will provide some much-needed depth.
Forward Danilo Gallinari is out for the year after tearing an ACL earlier this month, and center Robert Williams is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing a maintenance surgery on his left knee last week.
Griffin, 33, is no longer the explosive athlete who won the 2011 slam dunk championship, but he has adjusted his game a bit over the years and is now a capable 3-point shooter. Last year he averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Nets.
Advertisement
Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022
This story will be updated.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.