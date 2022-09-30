Searching for depth, Celtics sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to one-year deal

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with forward Blake Griffin, a league source confirmed Friday.

The source said the Celtics recently attended the six-time All-Star’s workouts in Los Angeles and believe his ability to play both power forward and center will provide some much-needed depth.

Forward Danilo Gallinari is out for the year after tearing an ACL earlier this month, and center Robert Williams is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing a maintenance surgery on his left knee last week.