Celtics

Searching for depth, Celtics sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to one-year deal

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated September 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Blake Griffin (right) defended Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' sweep of the Nets in the first round of the playoffs last season.John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with forward Blake Griffin, a league source confirmed Friday.

The source said the Celtics recently attended the six-time All-Star’s workouts in Los Angeles and believe his ability to play both power forward and center will provide some much-needed depth.

Forward Danilo Gallinari is out for the year after tearing an ACL earlier this month, and center Robert Williams is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing a maintenance surgery on his left knee last week.

Griffin, 33, is no longer the explosive athlete who won the 2011 slam dunk championship, but he has adjusted his game a bit over the years and is now a capable 3-point shooter. Last year he averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Nets.

This story will be updated.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

