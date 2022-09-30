EMass cross-country: The personal-best (18:19) of Brookline’s Camille Jordan at the Frank Kelley Invitational Girl’s 5K headlines the Runners of the Week

Paul Bergeron, Westford — At the Ocean State Invitational, the junior laid down a school-record 15:10.4 5K time and ranked as the highest Massachusetts finisher in the boys’ championship race with his second-place effort.
Henry Gartner, Falmouth — The senior’s well-executed race strategy helped him move through the pack and win the Frank Kelley Invitational Championship Boys’ 5K in 15:22.8.
Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior stayed cool at the front of the Frank Kelley Invitational Girls’ Championship 5K, winning with an 18:19.7 PR time.
Chris Larnard, BC High — Though his diving bid to try and win the Ocean State Invitational Varsity 2 race came up just short, Larnard still finished second in 16:23.1 and ranked as the best Bay State runner.
Shea Nemeskal, Danvers — The senior set a new Falcons’ course record on Wednesday with her 18:44 time in the 2.9-mile in a dual-meet loss to Beverly.
Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames — Sobieraj’s fourth-place finish (18:37) at the Ocean State Invitational girls’ championship was the best result by a Massachusetts runner.