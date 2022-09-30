EMass cross-country: The personal-best (18:19) of Brookline’s Camille Jordan at the Frank Kelley Invitational Girl’s 5K headlines the Runners of the Week

Henry Gartner, Falmouth — The senior’s well-executed race strategy helped him move through the pack and win the Frank Kelley Invitational Championship Boys’ 5K in 15:22.8.

Paul Bergeron, Westford — At the Ocean State Invitational, the junior laid down a school-record 15:10.4 5K time and ranked as the highest Massachusetts finisher in the boys’ championship race with his second-place effort.

Brookline's Camille Jordan (right) was the EMass cross-country Runner of the Week after her victory in the girls' final at the MSCTA Frank Kelley Invitational last Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center in Wrentham, Mass.

Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior stayed cool at the front of the Frank Kelley Invitational Girls’ Championship 5K, winning with an 18:19.7 PR time.

Chris Larnard, BC High — Though his diving bid to try and win the Ocean State Invitational Varsity 2 race came up just short, Larnard still finished second in 16:23.1 and ranked as the best Bay State runner.

Shea Nemeskal, Danvers — The senior set a new Falcons’ course record on Wednesday with her 18:44 time in the 2.9-mile in a dual-meet loss to Beverly.

Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames — Sobieraj’s fourth-place finish (18:37) at the Ocean State Invitational girls’ championship was the best result by a Massachusetts runner.