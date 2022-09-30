Game 157: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox have been out of the playoff picture for a while now, but they can shape the postseason picture for the American League.

Thursday’s win over the Orioles allowed the idle Blue Jays to clinch a wild-card spot. Next up for the Sox is a three-game series at Toronto, followed by a three-game series at Fenway with Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays are still trying to grab the top wild-card spot that would give them home-field advantage for all games in the best-of-three opening playoff round. They hold a 1½-game lead on the Seattle Mariners and a two-game edge on the Rays.