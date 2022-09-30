Game 157: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox have been out of the playoff picture for a while now, but they can shape the postseason picture for the American League.
Thursday’s win over the Orioles allowed the idle Blue Jays to clinch a wild-card spot. Next up for the Sox is a three-game series at Toronto, followed by a three-game series at Fenway with Tampa Bay.
The Blue Jays are still trying to grab the top wild-card spot that would give them home-field advantage for all games in the best-of-three opening playoff round. They hold a 1½-game lead on the Seattle Mariners and a two-game edge on the Rays.
Advertisement
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Friday’s opener at Toronto.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-81): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (87-69): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Christian Arroyo 1-5, Xander Bogaerts 2-9, Bobby Dalbec 2-8, Rafael Devers 1-9, Kiké Hernández 2-9, J.D. Martinez 0-9, Reese McGuire 1-3, Tommy Pham 0-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Alex Verdugo 7-14
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 9-22, Cavan Biggio 5-14, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-3, Matt Chapman 3-11, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-19, Teoscar Hernández 1-15, Danny Jansen 2-5, Alejandro Kirk 1-4, Whit Merrifield 2-5, George Springer 7-15, Raimel Tapia 2-7, Bradley Zimmer 0-1
Batting title chase: Luis Arraez is tops in the American League after had a pair of hits Thursday to improve to .315 on the season. Aaron Judge is still at .313 after the Yankees were off. Bogaerts had a hit and a walk Thursday to remain at .309. The Yankees host the Orioles Friday, while the Twins are at Detroit.
Stat of the day: Martinez and Bichette are tied for the most doubles in the American League with 43.
Advertisement
Notes: Pivetta is 1-3 with a 5.70 ERA in 10 career starts against Toronto, including 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA in three starts this season. … In five career starts against the Red Sox, Manoah is 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two outings vs. the Red Sox this year. … Triston Casas is batting .435 with a .618 OBP and 1.488 OPS in his last eight games.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.