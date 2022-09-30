It’s official: Revolution eliminated from MLS playoff chase

The New England Revolution’s run of three straight seasons reaching the Major League Soccer playoffs officially ended on Friday night.
When Inter Miami won at Toronto, 1-0, on an 86th-minute goal, it put the Herons — in the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff position — 7 points ahead of 11th-place New England with just two Revolution matches remaining.
The Revolution (9-12-11, 38 pts.) crashed hard this season after winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2021 with a 22-5-7 mark, the highest points-per-game ever in an MLS regular season. Upset in the conference semifinals, New England lost five of six early this season. Despite going unbeaten in their next 10, they were never able to recapture the magic of a year ago.
New England plays its home finale against Atlanta on Saturday, and visits Chicago to wrap the year on Oct. 9.