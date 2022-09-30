Javin Willis (4 TD passes) delivers for Wakefield in a Middlesex League win over Stoneham

On the first play of the second half, Willis rolled to his right to evade the rush and found junior Steven Woish had gained separation on his go route, and made the connection for a 66-yard touchdown.

WAKEFIELD –– Every time Wakefield senior quarterback Javin Willis dropped back, the crowd at Landrigan Field held their collective breath.

Wakefield quarterback Javin Willis (11) celebrates his touchdown pass to Steven Woish (8) in Friday night's 28-6 home victory against Stoneham. It was one of four TD passes Willis had on the night, and one of two to Woish.

Willis threw for four touchdowns, with Woish hauling in two scores, to lead the Warriors to a 28-6 victory over Stoneham in a Middlesex League Freedom Division matchup that spoiled Spartans’ coach Bob Almeida’s bid for his 200th career win.

Stoneham head coach Bob Almeida, conferring with quarterback Jason Nutting, was thwarted from claiming his 200th career win. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“We had the same situation last year, both 3-0, and we lost,” said Woish. “We knew we needed it this year, [Stoneham] couldn’t go back-to-back.”

Willis found Woish alone in the end zone for a 5-yard pitch-and-catch in the first quarter, kicking off the scoring after a key fourth-and-three stop by the defense for the Warriors (4-0).

Following a red zone stop by Wakefield’s defense, Willis dropped a beautiful touch pass to senior captain Ian Dixon down the seam. The tight end shed a tackle and found nothing but green grass in front of him, trotting 92 yards for a score that shifted the momentum in favor of the Warriors.

Wakefield tight end Ian Dixon was off to the races on his 92-yard touchdown grab-and-go. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“These games are what we live for,” said Willis. “We haven’t got them all [of] high school, we got them tonight.”

The Warriors’ defense stacked the box, utilizing sound tackling to stifle the Spartans’ potent rushing attack, earning several fourth-down stops. Woish intercepted a flea-flicker attempt down field, shutting down a strong drive by the visitors at the end of the first half.

“It was extremely beneficial to get some early points on the board,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty. “That was key. That was very big because if you start playing behind against a team like Stoneham, you’re in for a long night.”

The Spartans (3-1) will look to get Almeida his 200th win next Friday night against Melrose.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.