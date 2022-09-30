Mac Jones is at Patriots practice, and Bill Belichick won’t rule him out for Sunday

Jones, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in the late stages of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

“Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said before practice.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones returned to practice Friday, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick left open the possibility that the injured quarterback could play against the Packers Sunday in Green Bay.

On Friday, Jones didn’t move around much and did some light throwing during the window reporters were allowed to observe.

Belichick repeatedly said Wednesday that Jones’s status would be determined on a “day-by-day” basis.

“Is that what I said?” Belichick said with a smile Friday. “Did I break a record on that? I wasn’t trying to do that.”

The coach said the reasoning for not putting a timetable on injuries is that no two are alike and players respond differently. An injury that might take some players days to recover from could take another player weeks or months.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Belichick said. “It’s not a broken bone. It’s not a fracture you’re dealing with. It’s a different injury.”

Brian Hoyer, who has been taking the first-team reps in practice, will start if Jones can’t go.

















