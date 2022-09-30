fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Mac Jones is at Patriots practice, and Bill Belichick won’t rule him out for Sunday

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Bill Belichick (above) has been giving veteran backup Brian Hoyer the first-team reps throughout practice this week.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones returned to practice Friday, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick left open the possibility that the injured quarterback could play against the Packers Sunday in Green Bay.

“Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said before practice.

Jones, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in the late stages of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

On Friday, Jones didn’t move around much and did some light throwing during the window reporters were allowed to observe.

Advertisement

Belichick repeatedly said Wednesday that Jones’s status would be determined on a “day-by-day” basis.

“Is that what I said?” Belichick said with a smile Friday. “Did I break a record on that? I wasn’t trying to do that.”

The coach said the reasoning for not putting a timetable on injuries is that no two are alike and players respond differently. An injury that might take some players days to recover from could take another player weeks or months.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Belichick said. “It’s not a broken bone. It’s not a fracture you’re dealing with. It’s a different injury.”

Brian Hoyer, who has been taking the first-team reps in practice, will start if Jones can’t go.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video