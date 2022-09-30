fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

MIAA Power Rankings: Where does your team stand in first release of fall ratings?

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated September 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Senior quarterback Will Watson III has piloted Springfield Central to the No. 1 ranking in Division 1.Michael S Gordon For The Boston Globe

The MIAA released its first power rankings of the fall season Friday for field hockey, football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and volleyball.

Here are the leaders and full rankings for each division with scores reported through Sep. 29.

Field Hockey

Division 1: Defending state champion Andover (6-0-1) leads D1

Division 2: Perennial power Longmeadow (6-0-1) is atop the rankings

▪ Division 3: Reigning champion Watertown (8-0) hasn’t skipped a beat

▪ Division 4: Uxbridge (8-0) is off to a perfect start this fall

Football

▪ Division 1: Springfield Central (2-1) leads a strong field In its quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles

▪ Division 2: Milford (3-0) narrowly holds the edge for the top spot over Hockomock rival King Phillip

▪ Division 3: Somerset Berkley (2-1) is No. 1 thanks to a win over D1 Lawrence

Division 4: Last year’s Super Bowl finalist Duxbury (3-0) has a strong 30.5 rating

Division 5: A strong start for Shawsheen Tech (3-0) has Rams atop D5

▪ Division 6: Defending Super Bowl champ Rockland (2-1) holds the top spot

▪ Division 7: Cohasset (2-1) leads D7 after winning the Super Bowl last fall

▪ Division 8: A pair of lopsided wins has Cathedral (2-0) in front in D8

Boys’ Soccer

▪ Division 1: Bay State power Needham (6-0-1) leads over St. John’s Shrewsbury

▪ Division 2: Oliver Ames (5-0-2) headlines a strong field

▪ Division 3: From the Patriot League, Pembroke (7-0) is dominating opponents

▪ Division 4: Pope Francis (5-1-2) holds the edge over a slew of contenders

▪ Division 5: Undefeated Taconic (9-0-1) has raced out to a strong start

Girls’ Soccer

▪ Division 1: Hingham (7-0-2) was the No. 1 seed last year and is in front again

▪ Division 2: Perennial power Oliver Ames (6-1) leads D2

▪ Division 3: Stoneham (7-1-1) is on a six-game winning streak to pace D3

▪ Division 4: Northbridge (7-1) leads Hamilton-Wenham by percentage points

▪ Division 5: Monson (8-0) is No. 1 after claiming the top seed last fall

Volleyball

▪ Division 1: Lincoln-Sudbury (8-1) leads a talented field

▪ Division 2: 2001 state finalist Westborough (7-0) is atop the rankings

▪ Division 3: Seeking a second straight state title, Old Rochester (8-0) leads

▪ Division 4: Nipmuc (8-1) is No. 1 over defending state champ Ipswich

▪ Division 5: Hopedale (7-1) was the top seed last fall and holds it again

