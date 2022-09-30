MIAA Power Rankings: Where does your team stand in first release of fall ratings?

The MIAA released its first power rankings of the fall season Friday for field hockey, football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and volleyball.
Here are the leaders and full rankings for each division with scores reported through Sep. 29.
Field Hockey
▪ Division 1: Defending state champion Andover (6-0-1) leads D1
▪ Division 2: Perennial power Longmeadow (6-0-1) is atop the rankings
▪ Division 3: Reigning champion Watertown (8-0) hasn’t skipped a beat
▪ Division 4: Uxbridge (8-0) is off to a perfect start this fall
Football
▪ Division 1: Springfield Central (2-1) leads a strong field In its quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles
▪ Division 2: Milford (3-0) narrowly holds the edge for the top spot over Hockomock rival King Phillip
▪ Division 3: Somerset Berkley (2-1) is No. 1 thanks to a win over D1 Lawrence
▪ Division 4: Last year’s Super Bowl finalist Duxbury (3-0) has a strong 30.5 rating
▪ Division 5: A strong start for Shawsheen Tech (3-0) has Rams atop D5
▪ Division 6: Defending Super Bowl champ Rockland (2-1) holds the top spot
▪ Division 7: Cohasset (2-1) leads D7 after winning the Super Bowl last fall
▪ Division 8: A pair of lopsided wins has Cathedral (2-0) in front in D8
Boys’ Soccer
▪ Division 1: Bay State power Needham (6-0-1) leads over St. John’s Shrewsbury
▪ Division 2: Oliver Ames (5-0-2) headlines a strong field
▪ Division 3: From the Patriot League, Pembroke (7-0) is dominating opponents
▪ Division 4: Pope Francis (5-1-2) holds the edge over a slew of contenders
▪ Division 5: Undefeated Taconic (9-0-1) has raced out to a strong start
Girls’ Soccer
▪ Division 1: Hingham (7-0-2) was the No. 1 seed last year and is in front again
▪ Division 2: Perennial power Oliver Ames (6-1) leads D2
▪ Division 3: Stoneham (7-1-1) is on a six-game winning streak to pace D3
▪ Division 4: Northbridge (7-1) leads Hamilton-Wenham by percentage points
▪ Division 5: Monson (8-0) is No. 1 after claiming the top seed last fall
Volleyball
▪ Division 1: Lincoln-Sudbury (8-1) leads a talented field
▪ Division 2: 2001 state finalist Westborough (7-0) is atop the rankings
▪ Division 3: Seeking a second straight state title, Old Rochester (8-0) leads
▪ Division 4: Nipmuc (8-1) is No. 1 over defending state champ Ipswich
▪ Division 5: Hopedale (7-1) was the top seed last fall and holds it again