Peabody (4-0) passes through Marblehead, halting state-best 23-game winning streak

A 40-7 road win for the Tanners put an emphatic end to the run in historic fashion. It marked Peabody’s first victory over Marblehead since 1947, and its first in eight tries since joining the Northeastern Conference.

The Tanners stormed into Marblehead facing their first true test of the fall — the defending Division 3 champion Magicians riding a state-best 23-game winning streak.

Streaks don’t necessarily indicate momentum. And in terms of momentum — Peabody is a train rolling downhill with no intention of finding the brakes.

Shea Lynch put an exclamation point on what has been a torrid September: 20-of-27 passing for 293 yards with four touchdowns. His favorite target, Danny Barrett (12 catches, 147 yards), hauled in two of those scores.

“Every week we get better and better,” said Lynch.

The Tanners (4-0), who have yielded 15 total points in four games, limited Marblehead star Connor Cronin to four targets and two catches for 23 yards.

“That was the plan. We knew who he was. It’s no secret who number 22 is,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “We knew they go as he goes. We went back and watched last year’s films . . . he is a crucial part of what they do. If you can shut him down and make somebody else beat you it’s going to challenge them to do something they’re not used to doing. That was the whole game plan.”

After scores on the game’s first three possessions, the night seemed destined for a shootout. Eddie Johns capped the Magicians’ first possession with a 3-yard score, but the Tanner D made three consecutive stops in the second quarter to let the offense build a cushion.

“With the defense we feed off of them, we feel that energy, we feel the energy in the crowd,” said Lynch. “Seven points is … a little low. I knew we would slow them down though. The game plan we put in was amazing and we had the athletes to execute it.”

Lynch and Barrett connected for their first score just before the half — a 4-yard score to the front corner of the end zone — for a 20-7 spread. Will Pinto and Alan Paulino added first-half rushing scores.

Lynch tossed three more scores in the second half. Eli Batista hauled in a tipped pass and dashed for a 56-yard score. Lynch found Jayce Dooley deep over the middle later in the third for a 35-yard score. In the Tanners’ final possession, Lynch and Barrett hooked up for a 28-yard strike in their final act of the night.

“We are definitely, week-to-week, getting better,” Bettencourt said. “We look good one week and they say we can’t do it again the next week. Then we do it again the next week. … Can we do it again against Leominster [next week]? That’s the challenge we have to keep. If you look too far ahead you’re going to fall off the road.”

Apponequet 18, Dartmouth 10 — Harrison Lemieux scored on rushing touchdowns of 4 and 35 yards to spearhead a nonleague win for the Lakers (3-1). Brody Joly also scored on 35-yard touchdown run.

Barnstable 28, Durfee 14 — Junior Aiden Kundel was 16-of-22 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Hawks (1-2) in the Southeast Conference win. Junior Tajardo France had 12 carries for 100 yards and two TDs, and added nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the nonleague game. Senior Jake Mooney had 15 tackles and two sacks.

Bedford 38, Wayland 0 — Senior quarterback Eric Miles rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns as the Buccaneers (3-1) rolled past their Dual County foe. Defensively, Bedford held the Warriors (0-4) to under 100 yards of offense.

Billerica 55, Dracut 0 — Sebastien St. Pierre ran back the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score, highlighting a 41-point first half in a Merrimack Valley win for the Indians (4-0). Quarterback JT Green showcased his versatility, rushing for two touchdowns and then passing for two more.

Bishop Fenwick 26, St. Mary’s 20 — Bryce Leaman threw a pair of TD passes to Costa Beechin and ran a third in himself in overtime, but it was Anthony Nichols breaking a tackle and darting in for the walk-off touchdown in second overtime to take the Catholic Central win for the Crusaders (4-0).

Blue Hills 30, Diman 27 — Jake Reissfelder (131 yards on 16 carries) rushed for a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions for the Warriors (2-2) in the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Boston Latin 34, South Boston 6 — After being shut out by Latin Academy a week ago, senior quarterback Douglas George threw for two touchdowns of 14 and 22 yards and ran for another 7-yard score while junior captain running back Eric Power rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, adding a pair of 2-point conversion rushes as well. Junior Marcus Brown pulled in both of George’s passing touchdowns and the visiting Wolfpack (3-1) earned a non-league win.

Bristol-Plymouth 36, South Shore Voc-Tech 6 — Ryan Barnes rushed for scores of 50 and 60 yards, leading the Craftsmen (3-1) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win. Brayden Alves hauled in two touchdown receptions and Tucker Bumila scored on a 65-yard grab-and-go.

Cambridge 60, English High 22 — Kevin Leal dazzled, throwing for 300 yards and four scores en route to a nonleague win for the Falcons (2-2) . Jhamir Mercedat totaled 150 yards and three touchdowns and Leebon Aden amassed 120 yards and a pair of scores.

Cardinal Spellman 17, Cathedral 6 — Jack Duffy kicked a field goal, threw for two touchdowns, and caught an interception, accounting for all scores for the Cardinals (2-2) in a Catholic Central clash.

Catholic Memorial 48, Bishop Hendricken 6 — Carson Harwood rushed for two scores and hauled in another, lifting the No. 1 Knights (3-0) to a nonleague win. David Afogho returned an interception for a touchdown and Jaedn Skeete weaved 45 yards for a TD on a punt return.

Chelmsford 49, Lowell 8 — Seniors Joe Mitri and Ryan Blagg led the defensive effort, as Mitri notched two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown and Blagg recovered a fumble and snagged an interception for the visiting Lions (3-1), who earned a Merrimack Valley win. On the other side of the ball, junior Kai Everett rumbled for 104 yards and a touchdown while junior passer Kyle Wilder threw for 65 yards and three touchdowns, two of which found the hands of senior Jack McCarthy. The Lions scored the first 35 points of the game and headed into the half up by 28.

Dennis-Yarmouth 26, Nantucket 14 — Sophomore Jayden Barber threw a pair of touchdowns, and senior Wyatt Stevens had a TD pass and a scoring reception for the Dolphins (2-2) in the Cape & Islands victory.

Dover-Sherborn 24, Dedham 0 — Garrett Webb tossed a 60-yard pass to Henry Moore and Michael Polk punched in two 7-yard rushing touchdowns to highlight a Tri-Valley League win for the Raiders (4-0).

Falmouth 14, Nauset 13 — Junior Collin Govoni ran for 129 yards on 22 carries, including a pivotal 3-yard gain on fourth and two on the Clippers’ final drive that moved the chains and helped Falmouth run out the clock in a Cape& Islands League victory at Nauset. “I put the game on Govoni,” Falmouth coach Joe Morency said. “Offensive and defensive lines, I told them they were going to win it for us tonight. We definitely made some mistakes up front but they’re the heart of our team and I love them.” The Clippers (2-1) built a 14-0 first-half advantage after senior quarterback Aiden North ran for a five-yard touchdown and senior Cooper Young plunged in from the 1. Freshman quarterback Brendan Peno threw a 16-yard touchdown to senior Dillon White and a 51-yard TD to Isaiah Robinson for Nauset (2-2).

Franklin 21, North Attleborough 20 — Quarterback Jase Lyons threw for three touchdowns in the first half to lead the Panthers (3-1) in the Hockomock win. The Rocketeers (2-1) scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to come within one, but could not convert on a final Hail Mary.

Holliston 35, Braintree 6 — Senior TJ Kiley threw a trio of touchdown passes, including a 69-yard strike to Andrew Denison, who also returned a pick-six 10 yards for a score to lift the Panthers (3-1) to the nonleague win.

Hull 31, Randolph 20 — In a tough, physical rematch of the D8 Super Bowl, a passing game orchestrated by Luke Richardson (6-of-10, 122 yards) was the difference in the South Shore League Tobin Division match. He stepped up, made throws when needed, and eluded defenders. Richardson rushed the ball three times for 21 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates (4-0).

“They were physical, they played very well,” said O’Donnell. “We had a bunch of chunk plays and were able to pull away.”

Senior Johnny Gianibas rushed seven times for 150 yards and a touchdown, he had four catches for 70 yards and a TD. Junior Nick Tiani had a touchdown in the third quarter, and with an eight-point lead, senior Logan Chenette booted a 42-yard field goal to put the game out of reach for Randolph (1-3). Senior linebacker Aidan Murphy recorded 22 tackles.

Lexington 7, Winchester 6 — In a low-scoring affair, senior Nelson Mendes-Stephen rushed for an 8-yard touchdown that turned out to be all the Minutemen (1-3) needed to pick up their first win of the year in a Middlesex Liberty Division matchup. For the Red & Black (1-3), they relied upon kicker Kieran Corr, who booted kicks of 30 and 37 yards in the third quarter, but they couldn’t push the ball into the end zone.

Lincoln-Sudbury 27, New Bedford 0 — Junior Cooper Tarantino passed for 157 yards and four scores, leading the way for the Warriors (1-3) in a nonleague victory. Mason Greenfield and Jake Haarde each connected with Tarantino for two touchdown receptions. Junior defensive end Peter Abair anchored Lincoln-Sudbury’s staunch defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Lynn Classical 30, Medford 6 — Freshman Tyren Hoeun exploded for 278 yards rushing and all four touchdowns, including two scores in the fourth quarter, as the Rams (3-1) captured a Greater Boston win. Senior Yoel Sosa wreaked havoc defensively, racking up five sacks for Lynn Classical.

Malden 44, Somerville 12 — Senior Mak Blaise and junior Davien McGuffie teamed up for six touchdowns for the Golden Tornadoes (3-1) in the Greater Boston League win. Blaise had rushes of 8 and 5 yards and a 27-yard reception. McGuffie had a 19-yard catch from Aiden Brett, a 45-yard pick-six, and a 56-yard rush for a score. For the Highlanders (0-4), junior Jeremiah Elie returned an interception 30 yards to score and also caught a 46-yard touchdown.

Middleborough 42, East Bridgewater 16 — Jacob Briggs talled three rushing touchdowns and threw a 9-yard score to Trevor Puryear in the convincing South Shore League win for Middleborough (3-1). Puryear also took an interception 29 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Methuen 49, Haverhill 20 — Junior Drew Eason tossed TD passes of 66, 5, and 26 yards and rushed for another score for the Rangers (4-0) in the MVC win. Sophomore Shane Eason delivered a 50-yard punt return for a TD and a rushing score.

Milford 24, Attleboro 0 — Nick Araujo ran in a score and kicked for a pair of extra points and a 51-yard field goal to propel the Hawks (4-0) to the home Hockomock win.

Millis 35, David Prouty 14 — Adrian Heredia scampered for three scores on the ground, pacing the Mohawks (3-1) to a nonleague win. Nick Almeida ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the longest scoring play of the day for the visitors.

Milton 28, Walpole 14 — Senior Owen McHugh threw two touchdown passes to senior Luke Sammon, senior Jack Finnegan had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead the No. 16 Wildcats (4-0) over No. 17 Walpole (3-1) in the Bay State Conference – Herget Division.

Newburyport 11, Lynnfield 9 — Jan Steinkeller’s 30-yard field goal forced overtime and a 2-point conversion from Jack Sullivan was the difference for the Clippers (2-2) in the Cape Ann win. Jack Hadden pushed through a 1-yard TD to set up the conversion.

North Reading 48, Ipswich 6 — Alex Carucci threw for two touchdowns and added two more on the ground, and Otto Indelicato rumbled in a score from 42-yards out to lead the Hornets (4-0) in the Cape Ann matchup.

Plymouth South 29, Hanover 27 — Plymouth South senior Jamie Andrews punched in a score in overtime, and Nicholas McNulty caught a two-point pass from senior Cole Brunstrom to lead the Panthers (4-0).

Junior QB Ben Scalzi had a rushing score in OT for Hanover, but the following 2-point conversion was stopped a yard short. The Hawks (2-2) erased a 21-point deficit at halftime, Scalzi connected with junior Mekhi Bryan on a 14-yard pass with 14 seconds remaining. John McDonald hit the PAT to tie the game and send it to overtime. Junior Casious Johnson had two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — and Brunstrom had two touchdown passes in the first half for the Panthers in the Patriot League Fisher Division.

Reading 35, Belmont 7 — Senior Alvin Day scored on rushes of 7 and 3 yards and hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from classmate James Murphy (3 TDs) in the third quarter for the Rockets (4-0) in the Middlesex win.

Revere 47, Lynn English 0 — Sami Elasri ran back the opening kick 70 yards for a touchdown and the Patriots (2-2) never looked back in the Greater Boston romp. Junior quarterback Carlos Rizo passed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and also scampered for another score on the ground. Senior Dom Boudreau hauled in five catches for 100 yards and two scores, while senior Maykin Gonzalez rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jason Shosho starred defensively with 11 tackles and three sacks.

Rockland 21, Norwell 0 — Jake Coulstring rumbled for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) in the South Shore matchup. The Rockland defense was led by Gaven Wardwell, who picked off his third pass of the season to go along with a 25-yard receiving touchdown in the first.

Salem 26, Gloucester 14 — Junior quarterback Corey Grimes has proven capable of throwing touchdowns, but he revealed himself to be a sure-handed receiver as well with his 73-yard TD catch from junior Devante Ozuna in the fourth quarter as the Witches (4-0) continued their unbeaten run with a Northeastern South division win. Grimes also threw for a 42-yard score to junior Logan Abboud and a 2-yard TD pass to sophomore Quinn Ryan. Ozuna also dashed for a 4-yard rushing touchdown to complete his night.

Scituate 28, Pembroke 27 — Will Chatterton (69 receiving yards) caught a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Sailors (1-2) to the Patriot League win. Pembroke’s Jack Tosone scored all four of his team’s touchdowns, including a kickoff return with :02 seconds left in the first half and a pair of receiving TDs to ignite the comeback, but it fell short with the ultimate extra point failing, dropping the Titans to 2-2.

Sharon 35, Joseph Case 6 — Gabe Korn scored from 20 and 30 yards out to bookend a five-touchdown day for the Eagles (3-1) in the nonconference win. Ben Harshfield’s 53-yard interception return for touchdown capped a 28-point first half that put Sharon firmly ahead.

Somerset Berkley 42, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Wyatt Figueiredo scampered for three first-half touchdowns, powering a potent rushing attack for the Raiders (3-1) in a South Coast win. Matt Baldwin, Ashton Khoury and Sam Grew all rumbled in for additional scores.

Southeastern 28, Tri-County 6 — Senior Nick Levine (8-of-11 passing, 130 yards) fired TD passes to Brian Breder (4 catches, 97 yards) and Carl Pierre (4 catches, 92 yards) for the Hawks (2-2) in the Mayflower win. Ryan Desmond snared an interception.

Watertown 42, Burlington 7 — Quarterback LJ Cacace passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Andrade converted on a pair of TD runs of 62 and 19 yards to lead the Raiders (4-0) in the Middlesex League matchup.

West Bridgewater 40, Brighton 26 — Senior Will DeLuca broke off for an 86-yard touchdown run and later rushed for 24-yard and 31-yard scores to lead the Wildcats (2-2) to the nonleague win.

Winthrop 22, Danvers 13 — Robert Noonan’s 38-yard rushing touchdown highlighted a Northeastern Conference win for the Vikings (2-2).

Xaverian 49, Lawrence 0 — Junior Michael Oates took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a scdore, and ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the nonleague win for the Hawks (3-1). The defense was all over the field, as junior Hunter Molway blocked a punt and returned it 10 yards in the first quarter and junior Mike O’Connor had a 40-yard pick-six. O’Connor also rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

