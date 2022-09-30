Phillies snap five-game skid and clutch slim lead for final National League wild card

“We’re competitive. We care, probably too much at times, but in this game you can’t dwell on it for too long,” Hoskins said of getting past the sweep. “We’re a half-game up, I guess a game up now. If we continue to win games we’re going to be where we want to be.”

Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak that included getting swept in a three-game series by the Cubs and moved a full game ahead of the Brewers for the final NL wild card.

Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies boosted their lead in the National League wild-card race with a 5-1 victory over the Nationals on Friday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader in Washington, D.C.

J.T. Realmuto had two hits and stole three bases, giving him 21 steals and 21 home runs. He is the second 20-20 catcher in major league history after Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers in 1999 (35 homers, 25 stolen bases). He also threw out a runner trying to steal.

“He’s been everything for us,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Big hits, controlling the running game. The way he runs the game. I’ve said all along that he should be in the MVP conversation.”

Falter (6-4) was roughed up for six runs on 10 hits over 3⅔ innings against the Braves in his last start. He was far better on Friday, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six.

“Tremendous. I mean you couldn’t ask for more than that,” Thomson said. “Six innings, threw the ball well. He commanded the strike zone.”

The Phillies have defeated the Nationals nine straight times and in 14 of their 16 games this season.

Mets call up MLB’s top prospect

Francisco Álvarez was riding with his parents and another friend from Syracuse to Miami on Thursday when Major League Baseball’s top prospect got the news that he had been called up to the big leagues.

They pulled the car over so they could celebrate the achievement of the 20-year-old Álvarez. The catcher was in the Mets’ lineup in Atlanta batting seventh as designated hitter.

“I was excited,” he said through a translator. “We stopped the car. I gave a hug to my mom and dad who were also in there. I had another friend and they started crying.”

The Mets wasted no time putting Álvarez in the heat of their pennant race with the defending World Series champion Braves. New York began Friday with a one-game lead in the NL East.

There are six games left in the regular season, and the Mets believe Álvarez, a native of Venezuela, who was MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, could make their postseason roster.

“I always had the hope that I’d get called up because I know I can come out here and help the team win, but I never lost hope,” Álvarez said. “I think that’s the best thing about it.”

Álvarez overcame a right ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks at Triple-A Syracuse before finally getting healthy earlier this month.

“He’s felt more comfort,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said. “He hasn’t felt that kind of pressure that I think he was feeling when he would kind of compress his lower ab in his swing. That freed him up to be the best version of himself.”

Alvarez batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double A Binghamton and Triple A this season.

The Mets put Darin Ruf on the 10-day injured list with a sore neck in a corresponding move.

Yankees get LeMahieu back

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was activated off the injured list in a move that could have postseason implications. LeMahieu had been sidelined since early September with lingering toe inflammation and struggled over his last 20 games, hitting 10-for-78 with no extra base hits. Overall, LeMahieu is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in 120 games. In a corresponding move, the Yankees demoted outfielder Tim Locastro, who had been used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner . . . Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs, and the Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1, over the Reds in Chicago. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He matched his longest start of the season and extended his streak of allowing one run or fewer to five consecutive starts. Cincinnati needs three wins in its final five games to avoid the club’s first 100-loss season since 1982.