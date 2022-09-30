Shawsheen delivers Al Costabile his 200th coaching win in victory at Greater Lawrence

On Friday, Shawsheen defeated Greater Lawrence, 20-14, and afterwards the Rams brought out the banner for Costabile’s milestone victory.

It took surviving another test from a classic Commonwealth foe, but Al Costabile would not be denied his 200th career head coaching win.

“It means a lot of pressure is gone,” Costabile said with a laugh. “[But] I was more concerned with the number 4 — us getting our fourth win of the season.”

In his 24 seasons at Shawsheen, including 18 years as athletic director, Costabile has compiled a 160-104 record. The run follows seven seasons at Bishop Fenwick, where Costabile went 40-23. The longtime head coach thanked his thousands of players and dozens of assistants for helping him along the ride.

“As far as a personal milestone — I don’t even consider it that,” he said.

The Rams (4-0) were led by sophomore Sid Tildsley, who threw a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the third, and also scored on a 93-yard pick-six on defense. Alvin Nunez’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter brought the Reggies (0-4) within striking distance, but Shawsheen’s defense clamped down to seal the win.

“The defense really, really rose up, particularly in the middle of the third and fourth quarters,” Costabile said.

After guiding Shawsheen to consecutive vocational Super Bowl wins in 2006 and 2007, and a D4 title in 2010, Costabile has no plans to slow down.

“Football has been a major part of my life and I hope it continues to be,” he said before the game. “I’m not planning to retire this year.”