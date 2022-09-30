Maybe the Dolphins did wrong by Tua Tagovailoa, but the NFL’s concussion protocols have too many loopholes

“That’s why the NFL has these protocols,” McDaniel said shortly after a 27-15 loss to the Bengals. “It starts with your medical staff, but there’s independent specialists that look into it, too. … There’s an independent specialist that specializes in the specialty of brain matter.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel got a little defensive on Thursday night when asked if he was confident Tua Tagovailoa hadn’t suffered a concussion four days earlier against Buffalo.

But Tagovailoa’s frightening concussion on Thursday night exposed a handful of significant flaws in the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Those independent brain specialists McDaniel speaks of? They don’t have final authority to diagnose concussions.

Those 5-6 layers of protection McDaniel references? It really comes down to one person. And that person often isn’t a neurological expert.

The Dolphins and the NFL are adamant that they strictly followed the league’s concussion protocols last Sunday against the Bills, and that Tagovailoa only suffered a back injury.

But it was shocking to see Tagovailoa return to the game after everyone saw him get slammed to the ground and then wobble while trying to stand. And it was jarring to then see Tagovailoa taken off the field on a backboard on Thursday night after getting his head slammed to the turf.

Tua Tagovailoa missed the final snaps of the first half but returned against the Bills on Sunday. Megan Briggs/Getty

The NFL Players Association is investigating whether the Dolphins properly followed the protocols last Sunday against the Bills. Thursday night, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith vowed to “pursue every legal option” in investigating Tagovailoa’s situation.

But the real issue may be the concussion protocols themselves, which were agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA in July 2020.

“To the letter of the protocols, they probably did what they were supposed to do,” said Brad Sohn, a South Florida attorney who has represented hundreds of former players as part of the NFL’s multi-billion dollar concussion settlement. “But the question is why have a policy if it lacks impact.”

Tagovailoa’s situation shined a glaring light on at least three flaws with the NFL-NFLPA concussion protocol:

1. The final diagnosis of a concussion is not always made by a brain expert.

At every NFL game, there is an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) on each sideline, plus one in the instant replay booth; two athletic trainers serving as concussion spotters; and upward of two dozen medical professionals on hand who can help spot concussions.

But the league’s concussion protocol is clear that the head team physician is in charge of determining whether a player has suffered a concussion (emphasis mine):

“For the avoidance of doubt, the responsibility for the diagnosis of concussion and the decision to return a player to a game remain exclusively within the professional judgment of the Head Team Physician or the Club physician designated as responsible for the diagnosis and management of concussion.”

In this case, the Dolphins’ head physician is Dr. John Uribe — a respected orthopedic surgeon, but not a neurologist.

An NFL spokesman said Friday, “either the team medical staff or the UNC can rule out a player following an evaluation.”

But the policy states that if there is a disagreement over whether a player has a concussion, the most a UNC can do is “explain the basis of his/her opinion. This will be discussed in a collegial fashion in private as to why the player should or should not be returned to the game. The team physician will communicate his final decision to the player.”

The policy is clear: The team doctor, not any of the unaffiliated brain experts, makes the final call.

2. “Gross motor instability” isn’t an automatic no-go.

The concussion protocol identifies four symptoms that if shown by a player, “the player shall be considered to have suffered a concussion and may not return to participation on the same day under any circumstances.”

Only one of those four symptoms has a loophole (emphasis again mine):

1. Loss of consciousness

2. Confusion

3. Amnesia

4. Gross Motor Instability (identified in the judgment of the club medical staff in consultation with the sideline UNC, who observe the player’s behavior, have access to the player’s relevant history, and are able to rule out an orthopedic cause for any observed instability).

In Tagovailoa’s case, Uribe and the UNCs determined his wobble on Sunday was the result of a back injury, not a concussion.

Uribe’s diagnosis was made in conjunction with the UNC, and Uribe doesn’t deserve to have his character impugned. But the Dolphins and NFL should still be more transparent about how everyone came to the decision that Tagovailoa had only a back injury and not a concussion. The Dolphins did not respond to a request for comment from Uribe on Friday.

The NFL and NFLPA would also be wise to do away with the loophole and make “gross motor instability” an automatic no-go for the rest of the day.

3. The “return to play” protocols don’t apply in this situation.

The NFL has a lengthy protocol regarding the return to participating following a concussion. The problem is it only applies to players who are officially diagnosed with a concussion.

The NFL has nothing on the books about players who are checked for concussions, deemed OK, and sent back out to the sideline. Tagovailoa missed just three snaps against the Bills.

It’s certainly possible Tagovailoa only had a back injury last Sunday and not a concussion. But the protocol is still set up where the player and team physician have the most say over a concussion diagnosis.

Whether or not the Dolphins did everything properly, this episode exposes several ways players and teams can get around the concussion protocols if they so choose.

“There has to be a system with a lot of checks in it, is the bottom line,” Sohn said. “You certainly need to be erring more on the side of caution than you are right now.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.