Taliban say suicide blast in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul — populated mostly by members of Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community — took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran.

The victims included high school graduates, both girls and boys, who were taking a practice university entrance exam when the blast went off, Zadran said. He said he would ask for additional security for centers such as the one targeted Friday.