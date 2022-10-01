42-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of man in Pittsfield

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Friday of a man in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.
Desmond Phillip was arrested Friday evening following the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a Goodrich Street address at about 6:30 p.m. and found Cepeda suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the statement.
He was taken by paramedics to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he died, the statement said. Phillip is expected to be arraigned Monday.
The shooting is under investigation, the statement said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.