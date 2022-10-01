42-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of man in Pittsfield

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Friday of a man in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

Desmond Phillip was arrested Friday evening following the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a Goodrich Street address at about 6:30 p.m. and found Cepeda suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the statement.