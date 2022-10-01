Bird sightings by Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: a black-billed cuckoo, yellow-bellied flycatcher, a wood thrush, and a gray-cheeked thrush at Jug End Reservation in Mt. Washington, 200 tree swallows in Sheffield, a yellow-throated vireo at Pleasant Valley Sanctuary in Lenox, a Canada warbler in Williamstown, an orchard oriole in Washington, and six red crossbills at The Mont in Lenox.

Reports last week were punctuated by several late ruby-throated hummingbirds, as well as modest numbers of Connecticut warblers, eastern wood-pewees, gray-cheeked thrushes, and late-migrating common nighthawks. Unusual species included a brown pelican, a Mississippi kite, a banded western wood-pewee, a black-throated gray warbler, a prothonotary warbler, and a summer tanager.

Cape Cod: a brown pelican on the Pamet jetty in Truro, a western wood-pewee banded at South Monomoy, a black-throated gray warbler at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a summer tanager at Fort Hill in Eastham. Other notables included a buff-breasted sandpiper at Race Point in Provincetown, a long-tailed jaeger offshore on Stellwagen Bank, and Connecticut warblers at Santuit Pond in Mashpee and Attaquin Park in Mashpee.

Essex County: a snow goose in Ipswich and possibly the same bird in Hamilton, a very unusual fall record of a Mississippi kite at Plum Island, a piping plover at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, a Connecticut warbler in Ipswich, a mourning warbler in Hamilton, gray-cheeked thrushes at Plum Island and Newbury, a black guillemot at Andrews Point in Rockport, and a lark sparrow at Lane’s Farm in Rockport.

Franklin County: an American golden-plover, an eastern kingbird, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, and a clay-colored sparrow in Orange, a rose-breasted grosbeak, a Lapland longspur, and seven Lincoln’s sparrows in Greenfield, two common nighthawks in Deerfield, a dickcissel in Northfield, a clay-colored sparrow in Gill, and three American golden-plovers and a late Canada warbler in New Salem.

Hampden County: two Northern rough-winged swallows, a Connecticut warbler, and a blue grosbeak at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, a yellow-throated vireo in Wilbraham, and a gray-cheeked thrush in Holland.

Hampshire County: two cackling geese at the campus pond at UMass in Amherst, six American golden-plovers, a ruby-throated hummingbird, two dickcissels, and a Nelson’s sparrow in Northampton’s East Meadows. Elsewhere there were Connecticut warblers in Hatfield, North Hadley, and Belchertown, a yellow-throated vireo in Belchertown, a least flycatcher at Arcadia Sanctuary, and a summer tanager in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: a common raven in Chilmark, a willet at Little Beach in Edgartown, and a white-eyed vireo in West Tisbury.

Middlesex County: a common gallinule at Eel Pond in Melrose, seven sandhill cranes in flight at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, three common nighthawks in Lowell, two at Great Meadows in Concord, and singles at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and the Arlington Reservoir in Arlington. A prothonotary warbler and a blue grosbeak were observed at Rock Meadow in Belmont, and another blue grosbeak was seen in Burlington. Tardy ruby-throated hummingbirds were tallied at Rock Meadow in Belmont, Horn Pond in Woburn, and the Lexington Community Gardens.

Nantucket: five willets at Smith Point, a Baird’s sandpiper at Low Beach, an eastern kingbird at Jackson Point, and a veery at Siasconset.

Norfolk County: a tardy ruby-throated hummingbird in Westwood, a chimney swift, an eastern wood-pewee, a white-eyed vireo, a yellow warbler, a Connecticut warbler, a veery, and a clay-colored sparrow at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, two more clay-colored sparrows at the Broad Meadows in Quincy, and four chimney swifts at Pond Meadow Park in Braintree.

Plymouth County: a red-throated loon and a willet at Duxbury Beach, a veery and a gray-cheeked thrush at Manomet Bird Observatory in Manomet, five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond WMA in Hanson, a black vulture at Tidmarsh Sanctuary in Manomet, and a Nelson’s sparrow at Third Cliff in Scituate.

Suffolk County: an American golden-plover at Fisherman’s Bend in Winthrop, and elsewhere in Winthrop a yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake, and two western sandpipers at Winthrop Beach. Other sightings included a little gull and five Forster’s terns at Revere Beach, a late eastern kingbird at Belle Isle in East Boston along with a gray-cheeked thrush, a dickcissel, and a yellow-breasted chat. Franklin Park hosted a pileated woodpecker and a clay-colored sparrow, and at Millennium Park there was a clay-colored sparrow and a blue grosbeak. A Connecticut warbler also visited the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Worcester County: three lingering sandhill cranes in New Braintree, 11 black vultures in Blackstone, two long-billed dowitchers at Muddy Pond in Sterling, a common nighthawk at Bolton Flats in Lancaster, a yellow-throated vireo at Oxbow Refuge in Devens, a yellow-billed cuckoo in Athol, dickcissels at gate 36 at Wachusett Reservoir, the Westborough WMA in Westborough, and the Uxbridge Community Gardens, and two Connecticut warblers at the Bolton Flats WMA and two at the Westborough WMA.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.