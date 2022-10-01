DA: Man charged with murdering mother, burning her body in Truro Friday night

A 34-year-old man is charged with the murder of his mother in Truro after authorities responding to a well-being check found the woman’s body burning on the front lawn of a home Friday night, officials said.

Emergency personnel responding to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire went to a residential property in Truro around 9:30 p.m., according to a statement Saturday morning from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise.

When they arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as Adam T. Howe, standing outside the house and saw a fire burning on the front lawn.