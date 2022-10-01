DA: Man charged with murdering mother, burning her body in Truro Friday night

A 34-year-old man is charged with the murder of his mother in Truro after authorities responding to a well-being check found the woman’s body burning on the front lawn of a home Friday night, officials said.
Emergency personnel responding to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire went to a residential property in Truro around 9:30 p.m., according to a statement Saturday morning from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise.
When they arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as Adam T. Howe, standing outside the house and saw a fire burning on the front lawn.
“As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door,” the statement said. “The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded and ultimately made entry into the home placing the subject into custody.”
Evidence suggests that the body found on the front lawn is of Howe’s mother, Susan Howe, 69, according to the statement.
Arrangements are being made to have Howe evaluated for mental health issues “as a result of conversations with and information from family members,” the statement said.
The murder is under investigation by Truro police, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, the statement said.
