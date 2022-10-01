Daniel Harrop was a Republican who saved Providence from embarrassment

So when Dr. Daniel Harrop set out to run for mayor in 2014, he understood that he had virtually no chance of winning. He jumped in the race anyway, calling for fiscal responsibility, school choice, and a stronger police department.

It has been a rough couple of decades for Republicans in Providence, and the seemingly insurmountable advantage held by Democrats widens every election cycle. At this point, there are nearly 12 registered Democrats for every one member of the GOP among city residents.

Then Buddy Cianci, a former mayor who was twice forced from office amid separate scandals, decided to run for his old job. Suddenly Providence was thrust into the national spotlight, and Harrop had a place on the stage next to Cianci and the Democratic candidate, Jorge Elorza.

Harrop selflessly chose to place the future of the city ahead of his political party and his own ambition, spending the rest of his campaign urging voters to not return to the corrupt politics of the past. He ended up donating to Elorza, and then voting for him in an effort to stop Cianci from returning to City Hall.

It worked, and Providence was better off for it.

Harrop died suddenly on Thursday, according to Facebook post from a relative. He was 68.

“He was extremely intelligent, but also could be very down to earth,” said William Ricci, a co-chair of the Providence Republican Party. “He knew how fortunate he was and always tried to share it with others. He will be missed.”

Daniel S. Harrop III was born in West Warwick, the son of a physician who practiced family medicine. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken and earned degrees in biology and psychiatry from Brown University. Later in life, he obtained a master’s degree from the Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

Harrop was deeply involved with various organizations in Rhode Island, including the Knights of Columbus and the Galilee Beach Club. Hendricken’s high school theater is named after his father.

I got to know Harrop by covering his tenure leading Providence’s Republican Party and then during his 2014 run for mayor. He was known for his wit, and even offered to treat me free of charge “when you get sick of social media,” he jokingly told me a few years ago.

As a Republican in Providence, Harrop was clear-eyed about his chances of ever holding public office. He challenged incumbent mayor David Cicilline in 2006, and lost by 67 percentage points. He wasn’t expected to fare much better eight years later.

Instead, Harrop played an outsized role in the effort to block Cianci.

During one debate, Harrop declared that Cianci had a “half-century history of recurrent, thuggish, criminal behavior.” Perhaps his most memorable zinger that year came at the expense of both Cianci and Elorza, who during one forum argued over whether the Democrat was an atheist.

Harrop interjected with a line from his priest, who told him, “you’re running against a guy who may not believe in God, and another guy who thinks he is God.”

Ricci recalled that Harrop was ahead of his time during the 2014 campaign, even calling for better citizen oversight over the police department. Ricci said Harrop also got under Cianci’s skin by inviting several witnesses from Operation PlunderDome, the corruption scandal that landed Cianci in prison in 2002, to some of the debates.

Cianci was clearly irritated by Harrop, and his loyalists swore that the Republican had cut a deal with Elorza for a job in City Hall after the election. But Harrop never asked for anything after Elorza won the race, and he ended up spending most of the rest of his days living in Portsmouth, where he continued in private practice.

To be sure, Harrop was no fan of Elorza’s, either. But he sacrificed his difference of opinion over policy in favor of the bigger picture.

And he likely helped Providence avoid at least a few more black eyes. Consider this: If Cianci had won the election and then died in office two years later, the interim mayor would have been Luis Aponte, who was council president at the time. Aponte ultimately was forced to resign as president when he was charged with unlawful appropriation of campaign funds and embezzlement.

Harrop may have lost the race, but he saved Providence from embarrassment.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.