Man found dead inside Millbury home, 911 caller charged with assault and battery

Millbury police went to a Millbury Avenue address after they received a 911 call at about 3 p.m., Early said. The victim was found inside the house, and the caller was located at the back of the home, Early said.

The caller, who was injured, was treated and charged at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at a news conference Saturday night, according to a video posted online by Millbury police.

A man is being charged with aggravated assault and battery after authorities said he called 911 to a Millbury home and officers found a dead man inside.

Advertisement

The identities of the victim and the man arrested were not released Saturday night. The two were known to each other, Early said, but he did not discuss any details of their relationship.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” Millbury police Chief Brian Lewos told reporters at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, Lewos said.

“We are so early into this investigation,” Early said. “I’m going to let the professionals do their work — they do a great job, and we’ll go wherever the evidence takes us.”

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.