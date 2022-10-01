Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in South Boston stabbing

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in South Boston on Saturday morning, police said.

A suspect, Leo Purcell, 47, was arrested in connection with the incident, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. Purcell was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a knife — and is set to be arraigned Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, Watson said.

Police went to an area near Old Colony Avenue and Preble Street in South Boston shortly after 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a person stabbed, Watson said.