Middleton resident fatally shoots 80-pound black bear

A Middleton resident fatally shot a black bear Friday morning after it killed two goats and eight chickens on the property, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bear that had been shot and killed, Middleton police said in a statement. Residents at the scene reported that the black bear, which had killed two of their goats the night before, had returned and killed eight of their chickens.

One of the residents retaliated, killing the 80-pound black bear, police said. No charges have been filed.