New Bedford man charged with rental scam, threatening to kill witness

Victor Tiu Lopez, 35, was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on 11 counts of larceny over $1,200, four counts of larceny under $1,200, and two counts of witness intimidation, the attorney general’s office said in a statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River on Monday.

Between February and April, Lopez allegedly falsely claimed to be the owner or soon-to-be owner of affordable apartments for rent in New Bedford, the statement said.

He allegedly collected $22,050 in deposits from 15 people, who were Spanish-speaking or immigrants, whom he met on social media and in a local community chat where he posted advertisements.

Lopez also allegedly threatened to kill a community organizer — who had been helping victims of the scam — if they reported his activities to the police, the attorney general’s office said.

After receiving cash deposits from his targets, Lopez allegedly made excuses explaining why they couldn’t move into the apartments, the statement said. He would allegedly claim the apartments were under renovation, continually push back the move-in date, tell them another tenant had rented the apartment and offer them other units, and ask for more money before failing to return their calls, according to prosecutors.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of the alleged scam are asked to call the attorney general’s office at 617-963-2929.



