Quincy man killed by car while walking alongside I-93 in Dorchester after crash

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Yemga was walking along the highway after his Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail when he was hit by an Acura RSX driven by a 35-year-old man and carrying one passenger, State Police said in a statement .

Yemga was later pronounced dead at the crash scene, State Police said.

The Acura stopped after hitting Yemga and was subsequently struck by a Volkswagen Atlas that was driven by a 33-year-old woman and carrying two passengers, according to the statement.

The occupants of the Acura sustained serious injuries and were taken to Boston Medical Center, according to State Police.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who was identified as 33-year-old Nikitia Wilkins of Brockton, was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to State Police. Wilkins was arrested and charged with OUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

For a time after the crash, all southbound lanes of I-93 in Dorchester remained closed for the crash investigation, which remains ongoing.





